Google Launches Dynamic Layouts in Google Meet: Everything to Know

Google is introducing Dynamic Layouts in Google Meet that is supposed to improve communication and collaboration for all users, but especially for those in hybrid meetings. Aside from this, Google says there are many new features bundled in this extensive launch across Meet for web and rooms. Here’s everything to know.

With Dynamic Layouts in Google Meet, the “Portrait tiles” feature prioritize faces by cropping out excess background video, ensuring a more focused and visually appealing display. The optimized tile placement logic enables more efficient layouts, minimizing unused space and improving overall screen utilization. A visual design refresh introduces color-sampled tile theming for users with their cameras off, enhancing the aesthetic consistency of the interface.

Larger room tiles appear in the grid when ‘Dynamic tiles’ is not active, providing a clearer view of key participants or content. Users now have more flexibility in how tiles are cropped, including adjustments to their self-view for a more personalized experience. Additionally, the PIN limit has been increased from 3 to 6, allowing for greater customization and control over the layout.

With Dynamic Tiles, an individual video tile is created for up to three meeting participants joining from the same conference room with Google Meet hardware. This ensures that each participant remains visible without overcrowding the display.

AI-enabled active-speaker detection automatically highlights only the tile of the in-room speaker without requiring any special hardware. Additionally, other meeting participants can pin these tiles in their layout just like any other tile, providing more control over the meeting view.

When Dynamic tiles are in use in a room with a Google Meet hardware device, users can associate their name with their face from Companion mode on Web so their tile can be labeled. This creates a consistent experience where everyone can show up in their best light, whether they’re in the room or joining remotely.

As for availability, Dynamic layouts are available for all Google Meet meetings on the web and from meeting rooms via hardware devices. They are available for all Google Workspace customers as well as users with personal Google accounts. Dynamic tiles and Face match require a Google Meet hardware device and associated license. These features should reach eligible users in the upcoming weeks.