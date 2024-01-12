Google Is Killing Some ‘Underutilised’ Assistant Features Ahead of Bard Integration

Google Assistant was introduced seven years ago and since then, it has been the default go-to voice assistant for Android users. Now, Google is making some changes in Assistant and is removing 17 features which it claims are ‘underutilised’. Here are all the details about the development.

”We’re making a few changes to focus on quality and reliability — ultimately making it easier to use Assistant across devices”, said Google. “As we continue to make Google Assistant more helpful, we’re prioritising the experiences you love and investing in the underlying technology to make them even better — which means that some underutilised features will no longer be supported”, it added.

Google Assistant: Removal of 17 Features

Google listed out the features that will be removed and noted that from January 26, when you ask for one of these features, you may get a notification that it won’t be available after a certain date. The company also mentioned the alternatives to the removed features which may or may not prove useful for you. Here’s a full list of the features that are being removed from Google Assistant, as quoted by the company itself:

Playing and controlling audiobooks on Google Play Books with your voice. You can still cast audiobooks from your mobile device.

Setting or using media alarms, music alarms, or radio alarms on Google Assistant enabled devices. You can create a custom Routine that has similar behavior or use a standard alarm.

Accessing or managing your cookbook, transfering recipes from device to device, playing an instructional recipe video, or showing step-by-step recipes. You can use Google Assistant to search for recipes across the web and YouTube.

Managing a stopwatch on Smart Displays and Speakers. You can still set timers and alarms.

Using your voice to call a device or broadcast a message to your Google Family Group. You can still broadcast to devices in your home.

Using your voice to send an email, video or audio message. You can still make calls and send text messages.

Rescheduling an event in Google Calendar with your voice. You can still schedule a new event.

Using App Launcher in Google Assistant driving mode on Google Maps to read and send messages, make calls, and control media. You can still use voice control on Google Maps the same way.

Asking to schedule or hear previously scheduled Family Bell announcements. You can create a custom Routine that has similar behavior.

Asking to meditate with Calm. You can still ask for meditation options with media providers such as YouTube.

Voice control for activities will no longer be available on Fitbit Sense and Versa 3 devices. You’ll need to use the buttons on your device to start, stop, pause, and resume activities. You can still voice control activities on Pixel Watches.

Viewing your sleep summaries will only be available on Google Smart Displays. You can still ask for sleep details by voice on third-party smart clocks.

Calls made from speakers and Smart Displays will not show up with a caller ID unless you’re using Duo.

Viewing the ambient “Commute to Work” time estimates on Smart Displays. You can still ask for commute times and get directions by voice.

Checking personal travel itineraries by voice. You can still ask for flight status.

Asking for information about your contacts. You can still make calls to your contacts.

Asking to take certain actions by voice, such as send a payment, make a reservation, or post to social media. You can still ask Assistant to open your installed apps.

Read More: ChatGPT Could Replace Google Assistant On Your Android Smartphone

Google App: New Changes

A set of new changes are also being introduced in the Google App. Firstly, the microphone icon will now trigger Search results (instead of Google Assistant) in response to your queries, which is its most popular use case. Users can continue to activate Assistant with the “Hey Google” hotword or by long pressing on the home or power button on Android or by swiping inwards from the edges, and by opening the Google Assistant App on iOS.

Users will no longer be able to use the microphone icon in the Search bar to complete actions like “turn on the lights” or “send a message.” This includes the microphone in the Pixel Search bar, which will now activate Voice Search instead of Assistant. Google will also notify the users to upgrade the Google app if they’re using an older version (v12 and older) so the Assistant experience also remains up-to-date.

The development comes at a time when Google Bard integration in Assistant is set to be announced soon. The merger of the two of the smartest services Google has running should provide an ideal experience to most of the users. A recent leak shed light on some of the ‘Google Assistant with Bard’ features and how they’d look on your Android device.