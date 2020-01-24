  • 16:47 Jan 24, 2020

Advertisement

Google I/O 2020 event to take place on May 12

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 24, 2020 1:21 pm

Latest News

The company has revealed that it will host its annual developer event, Google I/O 2020, on May 12.
Advertisement

Google has announced that its the date of its annual developer event, Google I/O 2020. The company has revealed that it will host the event on May 12. 

 

Google CEO Sundar Pichai revealed the details about the upcoming event on his official Twitter handle. The tweet reveals that Google I/O 2020 will kickstart from May 12 and it will go until May 14. The company will be holding the conference at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View. 

 

That said, one could expect the edition of the developer conference will focus on the development of AI, Google Assistant and other services. The company might also introduce its next operating system during the event and it is highly likely that the company might introduce new hardware during the event. However, these are just speculation and it is currently not known what the company will introduce or talk about during its Google I/O 2020 event. 

 

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Google recently blocked Xiaomi smart home devices access with Google Assistant following a creepy Xiaomi security camera bug. The whole incident came into limelight when Xiaomi security camera started showing video feeds from other people’s cameras.

 

The bug was discovered by a Reddit user who bought Xiaomi’s home security camera under its Mijia brand. The user who owns a Google Nest Hub asked the Google Assistant to display one of the cameras’ feed. Instead of showing the camera feed of the user’s house, it started showing the feed of other people’s home. The bug allowed the user to snoop on Mijia camera owners around the whole who have connected their device with Google Assistant.

 

How to earn up to Rs 2020 using Google Pay?

Google blocks Xiaomi smart home devices access with Assistant following camera bug, company responds

Airtel partners with Google Cloud to offer G Guite to businesses in India

Latest News from Google

You might like this

Tags: Google I/O 2020 Google I/O 2020 event Google I/O 2020 developer conference Google I/O 2020 developer event Google

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Reliance JioMart e-commerce venture launched in India to counter Grofers, Amazon and Flipkart

Facebook now allows users to transfer photos, videos to Google Photos

Facebook Pay announced, now send money on Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone

iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone
New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon
Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression

Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression
Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?
What is the issue with Ads on Realme Smartphones?

What is the issue with Ads on Realme Smartphones?

Latest Picture Story

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Vivo U20 Camera Test

Realme X2 Pro Master Editions in Pictures

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies