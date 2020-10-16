Advertisement

Google introduces 'Hum to Search' feature for iOS and Android

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : October 16, 2020 11:50 am

Latest News

With Google's Hum to Search, you can just Hum the catchy tone which is stuck in your head, and Google will find the song for you.
Advertisement

Ever liked a song you listened to on a radio or somewhere else but didn't catch its name and the tune is now stuck in your head? One of the worse case scenario has been described here but now, it can be solved with Google's new Hum to Search feature. 

 

Hum to Search-1

 

Advertisement

Google has had the ability to identify nearby songs since 2017 but it is now expanding to even humming. With Google SearchOn, Google has announced that you can hum the song for about 10-15 seconds to Google Assistant after giving it the command "Hey Google, What's this song?", and the assistant will find the song for you. 

 

Read More: Does Google Pixel 4A pose a threat to OnePlus Nord? 

 

Google is able to achieve this with its Machine Learning algorithms. Explaining the how-works, Google mentioned in its blog, "An easy way to explain it is that a song’s melody is like its fingerprint: They each have their own unique identity. We've built machine learning models that can match your hum, whistle or singing to the right “fingerprint.”

 

Hum to Search

 

To explain even further, what Google does is that it transforms the audio you hum to the assistant, in a number-sequence representing the song's melody. Google then comparse these sequences to thousands of songs from around the world and identifies the potential  matches in real time.  

 

Read More: Google announces Guest Mode for Google Assistant and new Security Features

 

Google says that the feature is rolling out to iOS and Android starting today in Google Search and Google Assistant. On iOS, the feature is available only in English while in Android the feature is available for more than 20 languages. 

 

Reasons Why Google didn't Launch the Pixel 5 in India

What is Google Workspace, is Gmail, Calendar, Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Meet part of it?

Gmail gets a new look, Google Workspace announced

Google announces Guest Mode for Google Assistant and new Security Features

Latest News from Google

You might like this

Tags: Google

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

What is Fantasy Cricket?

Exclusive: Patym charging a 2% fee on adding money using credit card

5 Reasons That make The iOS 14 Update A Must Have

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Top 5 Controversies with OnePlus

Top 5 Controversies with OnePlus

Top 5 Indian OTT Platforms

Top 5 Indian OTT Platforms

Top 5 mobile deals to watchout for during Flipkart Big Billion Days

Top 5 mobile deals to watchout for during Flipkart Big Billion Days

Top 5 new features in Truecaller

Top 5 new features in Truecaller

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Paytm charger 2% for toping wallet using credit card, HBO to leave India, Mi 10T

Paytm charger 2% for toping wallet using credit card, HBO to leave India, Mi 10T
Xiaomi buying Honor?, OnePlus 8T Pro will come, Jio Smart Meter

Xiaomi buying Honor?, OnePlus 8T Pro will come, Jio Smart Meter
Google Pixel 4a first impression

Google Pixel 4a first impression
Apple iPhone 12 series and Homepod Mini: Quick Analysis

Apple iPhone 12 series and Homepod Mini: Quick Analysis
Vivo S20 Se coming soon, OnePlus 8t confirmed specs, carl Pie resigns from Oneplus

Vivo S20 Se coming soon, OnePlus 8t confirmed specs, carl Pie resigns from Oneplus
Lg Velvet Price in India, Galaxy M31 Prime Price, iTel Tv

Lg Velvet Price in India, Galaxy M31 Prime Price, iTel Tv

Latest Picture Story

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Top 10 new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in October 2020

Top cheapest postpaid plans from Jio, Airtel and Vi

Top 10 weird gadgets

Top 10 Cheapest Earphones to Enjoy IPL 2020 on Mobiles

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies