Advertisement

Google announces Guest Mode for Google Assistant and new Security Features

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : October 08, 2020 3:46 pm

Latest News

Google is announcing a new Guest Mode along with other new privacy features. With Guest Mode, the Google Assistant won't save your search and command history.

Google Assistant is a handy tool for many when you are using Android. Be it any task whether it is to call someone, send a message, or open an app and much advanced commands, Google Assistant can do it all. 

 

Guest Mode for Google Assistant 

 

Google is now adding a 'Guest Mode' for its Google Assistant which you can enable simply with the help of a command. While the guest mode is active, whatever commands you give to the assistant won't be saved in the history of commands. 

 

You can disable the Guest mode the same way you enabled it. Google also clarifies that while in guest mode, the search results that will be shown to you for your query won't be personalized. 

 

And Google also reminds you how you can simply make the assistant delete the last command which you told the Assistant, just by saying "Hey Google, that wasn't for you", or "Hey Google, delete everything I said to you last week.” 

 

The new Guest Mode will make its way to users in the coming weeks. 

 

Critical Security Alerts within Google Apps

 

 

Google is also adding new privacy alerts for your account. Google is redesigning the Critical alert notification for your account where the new notification will be more visible."When we detect a serious Google Account security issue, we’ll automatically display an alert within the Google app you’re using and help you address it—no need to check email or your phone’s alerts. The new alerts are resistant to spoofing, so you can always be sure they're coming from us.", Google explains in the blog post. 

 

Google says that a limited roll out will begin in the coming weeks and the feature will expand more broadly starting next year. 

 

Google has also refreshed the Safety Centre where you can see all security related information for your account in one place. The new Safety Centre is live today in the U.S. and is coming soon globally. 

Gmail gets a new look, Google Workspace announced

What is Google Workspace, is Gmail, Calendar, Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Meet part of it?

Google delays mandating Play Store’s 30% cut policy in India

Is it a U Turn: Google Meet to offer unlimited video calls in free plan till March 2021

Pixel 4A launching in India on October 17, to go on sale via Flipkart

Google Nest Audio Smart Speaker announced, coming in India this month

Latest News from Google

Tags: Google

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Gmail gets a new look, Google Workspace announced

Amazon India offers Train Ticket Booking Service via IRCTC

Gaming, Video Experience and Download Speeds Keep Airtel on Top Among Mobile Operators

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 mobile deals to watchout for during Flipkart Big Billion Days

Top 5 mobile deals to watchout for during Flipkart Big Billion Days

Top 5 new features in Truecaller

Top 5 new features in Truecaller

Top 5 smartwatches with an Oximeter

Top 5 smartwatches with an Oximeter

Top 5 Neckband Style Earphones below Rs 5,000

Top 5 Neckband Style Earphones below Rs 5,000

Top 5 phones with 90Hz refresh rate display under Rs 20,000

Top 5 phones with 90Hz refresh rate display under Rs 20,000

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Amazon to book rail tickets, PubG retry tough, Samsung Galaxy M31 prime coming soon

Amazon to book rail tickets, PubG retry tough, Samsung Galaxy M31 prime coming soon
Fake FauG apps, Vivo V20 tp come with Android 11, iTel TV

Fake FauG apps, Vivo V20 tp come with Android 11, iTel TV
Chromecast available before launch, Infinix Hot 10 Lite and more

Chromecast available before launch, Infinix Hot 10 Lite and more
Oneplus Nord vs Samsung Galaxy M 51

Oneplus Nord vs Samsung Galaxy M 51
Lava to launch 5 smartphones, Moto to launch home appliances, Mi wearables

Lava to launch 5 smartphones, Moto to launch home appliances, Mi wearables
Nokia 7.3, Galaxy F41, Realme 7 Pro SE, Mi Smart Band 5 Price

Nokia 7.3, Galaxy F41, Realme 7 Pro SE, Mi Smart Band 5 Price

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in October 2020

Top cheapest postpaid plans from Jio, Airtel and Vi

Top 10 weird gadgets

Top 10 Cheapest Earphones to Enjoy IPL 2020 on Mobiles

Oppo ColorOS 11 announced: Top 8 features

Top 10 Android Go Devices which will get android 11 Go

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies