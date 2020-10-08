Google announces Guest Mode for Google Assistant and new Security Features

Google is announcing a new Guest Mode along with other new privacy features. With Guest Mode, the Google Assistant won't save your search and command history.

Google Assistant is a handy tool for many when you are using Android. Be it any task whether it is to call someone, send a message, or open an app and much advanced commands, Google Assistant can do it all.

Guest Mode for Google Assistant

Google is now adding a 'Guest Mode' for its Google Assistant which you can enable simply with the help of a command. While the guest mode is active, whatever commands you give to the assistant won't be saved in the history of commands.

You can disable the Guest mode the same way you enabled it. Google also clarifies that while in guest mode, the search results that will be shown to you for your query won't be personalized.

And Google also reminds you how you can simply make the assistant delete the last command which you told the Assistant, just by saying "Hey Google, that wasn't for you", or "Hey Google, delete everything I said to you last week.”

The new Guest Mode will make its way to users in the coming weeks.

Critical Security Alerts within Google Apps

Google is also adding new privacy alerts for your account. Google is redesigning the Critical alert notification for your account where the new notification will be more visible."When we detect a serious Google Account security issue, we’ll automatically display an alert within the Google app you’re using and help you address it—no need to check email or your phone’s alerts. The new alerts are resistant to spoofing, so you can always be sure they're coming from us.", Google explains in the blog post.

Google says that a limited roll out will begin in the coming weeks and the feature will expand more broadly starting next year.

Google has also refreshed the Safety Centre where you can see all security related information for your account in one place. The new Safety Centre is live today in the U.S. and is coming soon globally.