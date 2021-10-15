Google introduces Continuous Scrolling to Search on Mobile, retires pages

Google is introducing one of the biggest changes made to its Search on Mobile. The company is now introducing Continuous scrolling on its mobile platform retiring the page-based user interface Google has been following since years.

Google made the announcement via a blog post where the company says that it is making the browsing search results more seamless and intuitive with the introduction of continuous scrolling on mobile devices. Now, when you reach the bottom of a search results page on your phone, the next set of results will automatically load with relevant information.

“While you can often find what you’re looking for in the first few results, sometimes you want to keep looking. In fact, most people who want additional information tend to browse up to four pages of search results”, says Google. It recently introduced a new ‘See More’ button instead of the pages.

However, people can now seamlessly browse through many different results before needing to click the “See more” button. Scrolling through a wider range of results may show you tons of options you hadn’t considered for your search keyphrase. This new Continuous Scrolling experience is starting to gradually roll out today for most English searches on mobile in the U.S.

