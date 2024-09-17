Google Makes it Easier to Access Gemini on iPhones, iPads via its Widget

Google has updated its Search widget for Apple’s devices, making it easier to access Gemini on iPhones via a new shortcut that can be set to trigger Gemini when clicked. As of now, Google allows only for three shortcuts in its widget but with the latest update, you can not only customise these but add a fourth one.

As spotted by 9to5Google, the Search widget of the Google App on iPhone and iPad now offers customisable shortcuts, including to Gemini. The current implementation of the medium-sized Google search widget involves a pill-shaped search bar at the top with three shortcuts below it, for Lens, Voice Search, and Incognito.

However, with the latest update, Google has updated its widget, allowing for easier access to Gemini on iPhones. Google has not only added the functionality to customise these shortcuts from a given list of options, but has also added a fourth shortcut that can be added. The list of available shortcuts includes:

Activity

Gemini

Homework

Incognito

Lens

Screenshots

Song Search

Translate

Translate – Camera

Translate – Voice

Voice Search

Read More: iOS 18, iPadOS 18, watchOS 11, tvOS 18, macOS Sequoia Rolled Out

If you want, you can also set it to ‘None’, so a fourth shortcut won’t appear. As you’d have also noticed, the Gemini option is also present, which will trigger the Gemini section in the Google app so you can instantly access it without having to fiddle through the Google app first.

To edit the shortcuts, tap your profile picture in the top-right corner of the Google app then go to Settings and then Widgets. You can also set a Widget theme with Earth, Abstract art, and Solid colours, and can also set the background of the widget to refresh daily.

Meanwhile, Google recently began rolling out the Calendar extension in Gemini. To create and manage your Calendar events, you’ll need to connect Google Workspace to Gemini Apps. Once done, you can ask the Gemini app to create or show an event from Google Calendar.