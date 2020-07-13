Advertisement

Google for India: Google to invest Rs 75,000 crore in India

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 13, 2020 3:26 pm

Latest News

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, the company will make investments in India with the new Google For India Digitization Fund initiative.
Advertisement

Google has announced that it will be investing Rs 75,000 crore or approx. $10 billion in India. The company, during the Google For India 2020 virtual event, revealed this information. 

 

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, the company will make investments in India with the new Google For India Digitization Fund initiative. The company has said that it will invest the money over the next 5 to 7 years. This will be done via a mix of equity investments, partnerships and operational, infrastructure and ecosystem investments.

 

“Today, I’m excited to announce the Google for India Digitization Fund. Through this effort, we will invest ₹75,000 crore, or approximately $10 billion, into India over the next 5-7 years. We’ll do this through a mix of equity investments, partnerships, and operational, infrastructure and ecosystem investments. This is a reflection of our confidence in the future of India and its digital economy,” Pichai said. 

 

Advertisement

He further added that investments will focus on four key areas. First, it will enable affordable access and information for every Indian in their own language including Hindi, Tamil, Punjabi or any other. Second, the investments will be focused on building new products and services that are relevant to India’s needs. Third, it will empower businesses for their digital transformation. Fourth, the investments will focus on leveraging technology and AI for social good, in areas like health, education, and agriculture.

 

“As we make these investments, we look forward to working alongside Prime Minister Modi and the Indian government, as well as Indian businesses of all sizes to realize our shared vision for a Digital India,” he added.

 

Google to provide quick facts about searched images in form of Knowledge Graph

Google Nest smart speaker teased

Google For India 2020 virtual event: How to watch livestream, what to expect and more

Latest News from Google

You might like this

Tags: Google

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

How to check your CBSE results online?

Lava extends its ‘Design in India’ contest registration process till July 18

Indian Army bans Facebook, Dailyhunt, Truecaller and other apps

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Flagship Smartphones vs Lite versions, Is quality in cheap TWS earphones compromised?

Flagship Smartphones vs Lite versions, Is quality in cheap TWS earphones compromised?
Smartphones that show ad dangerous, Boat ProGear Launched, CBSE, Facebook and more

Smartphones that show ad dangerous, Boat ProGear Launched, CBSE, Facebook and more
Lava Z61 Pro launched, Poco Controversy, Sony Pocket Ac, Jio Fiber, Airtel Thanks

Lava Z61 Pro launched, Poco Controversy, Sony Pocket Ac, Jio Fiber, Airtel Thanks
Poco and its Controversies

Poco and its Controversies
Asus Rog Phone 3 Launch date, Oneplus Nord launch, Flipkart 2GUD, Dell XPS 15, PLAYGO T44

Asus Rog Phone 3 Launch date, Oneplus Nord launch, Flipkart 2GUD, Dell XPS 15, PLAYGO T44
Indian Handset brands are in talks with us: Mediatek

Indian Handset brands are in talks with us: Mediatek

Latest Picture Story

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies