Advertisement

How will Google train CBSE teachers?

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : July 20, 2020 10:10 am

Latest News

Google is planning to partner up with CBSE and KEF to train more teachers. All of these are a part of their $10 Billion Digitalization Fund.

Google had recently announced that they are partnering up with CBSE to train teachers across India. They said that their plan was to train over 1 million teachers using their apps such as G Suite and Google Classroom.

 

To support people living in poverty, Google also announced a huge grant of $1 Million to Kaivalya Education Foundation (KEF). With the help of these, KEF can work with other organizations and will be able to train at least 700,000 teachers to deliver virtual education for students, so that they can attend their classes from anywhere in the country

 

 

Sapna Chadha, Senior Country Marketing Director, Southeast Asia and India, Google stated: "We will train over 1 million teachers across 22,000 schools by the end of 2020 to deliver blended education”. This was just an announcement and we are yet to receive a follow up to it. However, one can’t help but speculate as to how this will happen.

 

Past Attempts by Google

 

This isn’t Google’s first foray into education. Their now discontinued Google Teacher’s Academy, also used to do a similar thing, except on a worldwide scale.

The Google for Education ( under which Google Teacher’s Academy operated) uses various apps and programs at their disposal to provide ground-up training for the teachers. Once a teacher completes his/her training, they get a certification from Google. Now those teachers could go back to their schools and impart the knowledge to other teachers. Though a bit unorthodox method, this surely was an innovative method.

 

How it may work now?

 

This is how the partnership would probably work out. As CBSE has a great number of teachers at the school level, they can get enough teachers for Google certification. Maybe Google may teach a certain number of teachers personally, who would continue teaching the course to other teachers in their school. This method is similar to the past, however, they didn’t had tie-ups with various school boards in different countries.

 

 

By this way, Google can easily reach its 1 Million mark by the end of 2020.

 

What is ‘blended learning’?

 

 Blended learning, what Google says they will impart to their teachers, is a style of education in which students learn via electronic and online media as well as traditional face-to-face teaching. This means that technology becomes a big part of classrooms and teaching. Students can sit in their homes and can get the same quality of education if they had come to school.

 

Online resources could be used, and thus one wouldn’t need to memorize excessive stuff. This can make students more innovative and will make them curious about more emerging technologies.

 

 

Read More: Google for India: Google to invest Rs 75,000 crore in India

 

 

The Reliance Investment

 

Also, one can't ignore the investment made by Google in Reliance Jio Platform. They might be looking at piggy banking on Jio Reach as well to impart training to CBSE. Jio Glass might come in handy but we are still awaiting details about the road map that Google might follow to impart training.

 

 

 

How to choose the perfect graphics card for your laptop

Today 20 July 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Twitter rolls out new DM feature on its platform

OnePlus Nord: Here’s everything you need to know!

Infinix Smart 4 Plus confirmed to feature 6000mAh battery, triple camera setup

Samsung backs out of IFA 2020 event, LG says it will attend

Latest News from

Tags: Google

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Twitter rolls out new DM feature on its platform

Amazon to suppress listing of products without country of origin tag in India

Google to invest Rs 33,737 crore in Reliance Jio Platforms

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 alternatives of Samsung Galaxy M01s

Top 5 alternatives of Samsung Galaxy M01s

Top 5 AR Glasses available in India

Top 5 AR Glasses available in India

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

OnePlusNord Price? Will DTH Survive in India, Jio 5G- Made in India? , Mobile Vs DSLR

OnePlusNord Price? Will DTH Survive in India, Jio 5G- Made in India? , Mobile Vs DSLR
Airtel Zee5 partnership ends, 5G equipment from China not safe, Samsung SSD, Wirlpool Washing Machine

Airtel Zee5 partnership ends, 5G equipment from China not safe, Samsung SSD, Wirlpool Washing Machine
JioMart: who should be worried, TikTok, WeChat, Samsung M01s, lava launches service on wheels

JioMart: who should be worried, TikTok, WeChat, Samsung M01s, lava launches service on wheels
Vivo X50 1st Impression

Vivo X50 1st Impression
Jio 5G Ready, Jio Glass unveiled, Jio Budget 4G Smartphone coming soon, Infinix Smart 4 Plus

Jio 5G Ready, Jio Glass unveiled, Jio Budget 4G Smartphone coming soon, Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Airtel Video Conferencing app, Xiaomi A3 not working after update, Realme C11, Asus Zenfone7

Airtel Video Conferencing app, Xiaomi A3 not working after update, Realme C11, Asus Zenfone7

Latest Picture Story

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies