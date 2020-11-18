Advertisement

Google Fit app update adds new features like workout shortcuts, improved home page and more

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : November 18, 2020 5:41 pm

Google Fit will have more sleep information. If you have a connected device like the Fossil Gen 5E Smartwatch, Oura Ring or Withings sleep tracking mat or use a sleep-tracking app like Sleep As Android or Sleep Cycle, you’ll be able to track your nightly activity, view sleep stages, set a goal for your bedtime schedule and more.
Google has announced an update to Google Fit for both Android, iOS and WearOS which brings a new improved home page, sleep tracking-related data and more. These updates will be rolling out over the next few days.

The home screen now shows information from connected apps along with new sharing capabilities. You’ll be able to see if you’re meeting your daily and weekly goals for Heart Points and Steps, view your most recent workout and keep track of your heart rate, weight and blood pressure trends over time.

Google Fit homescreen and sleep
In the Google Fit Workouts Tile on Wear OS by Google smartwatches, Google has added shortcuts to take you to your most recent workouts so you can get moving faster. And while you're working out, you'll be able to see all your metrics in one view on your screen. You can set goals for your workouts and receive pace alerts to know if you’re staying on track.
Wear OS workouts tile
The Google Fit app on Android or iOS lets you view a summary of your walk or run on a map, along with pace and mile markers. To celebrate your accomplishments and encourage friends and family to get active, you can now share stats, routes or photos from your favorite Google Fit journal entries to social media or by messaging apps.

The weather experience on Wear OS by Google smartwatches is also getting an update. It now comes with a bolder design that’s easier on the eyes and provides you with more relevant forecast details, including precipitation and weather alerts.
Wear OS weather tile
And whether you’re outside or indoors, the new Breathe Tile helps you decompress with easier access to guided breathing sessions. Once it’s finished, you can view a summary that includes how your heart rate changed between the beginning and end, and you can also see a recap of your breathing sessions for the week.

