Google Duo introduces new Family Mode, group calling for web version coming soon

The company has introduced new family mode and the brand has revealed that it will be implementing a group calling feature for its web version soon.

Advertisement

Google has announced a slew of features for its popular video conferencing app, Google Duo. The company has introduced new family mode and the brand has revealed that it will be implementing a group calling feature for its web version soon.

To start with the family mode, the company says that it will allow users to doodle on video calls for everyone to see and one can also surprise them with fun effects and masks like astronauts, calls and more. In order to use this, users need to make a video call and tap the menu icon and then go to Family mode to get started. The company says that it has hidden mute and hang-up buttons in this mode to allow users to interact more with the family. This new family mode is available when signed into Duo with your Google account.

The company says that it will be adding masks and effects to everyone and it is not just limited to family. This means can one-on-one video calls on Android and iOS. The company has introduced new Mother’s Day effect and it will allow more effects and masks in the near future.

Advertisement

The brand has revealed that it will soon bring group calls option for the web version Duo. The company says that the new feature will be first available on Chrome alongside a new layout that lets you see more people at the same time. With this, users will be able to invite anyone with a Google account to join a group call with just a link.





