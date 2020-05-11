Advertisement

Google Duo introduces new Family Mode, group calling for web version coming soon

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 11, 2020 11:35 am

Latest News

The company has introduced new family mode and the brand has revealed that it will be implementing a group calling feature for its web version soon.
Advertisement

Google has announced a slew of features for its popular video conferencing app, Google Duo. The company has introduced new family mode and the brand has revealed that it will be implementing a group calling feature for its web version soon. 

 

To start with the family mode, the company says that it will allow users to doodle on video calls for everyone to see and one can also surprise them with fun effects and masks like astronauts, calls and more. In order to use this, users need to make a video call and tap the menu icon and then go to Family mode to get started. The company says that it has hidden mute and hang-up buttons in this mode to allow users to interact more with the family.  This new family mode is available when signed into Duo with your Google account.

 

The company says that it will be adding masks and effects to everyone and it is not just limited to family. This means can one-on-one video calls on Android and iOS. The company has introduced new Mother’s Day effect and it will allow more effects and masks in the near future. 

 

Advertisement

The brand has revealed that it will soon bring group calls option for the web version Duo. The company says that the new feature will be first available on Chrome alongside a new layout that lets you see more people at the same time. With this, users will be able to invite anyone with a Google account to join a group call with just a link.



 

What is house party? Is it better than Google Duo?

WhatsApp might extend Group Calls limit to take on Zoom, Google Duo

Google Duo brings four new features to its platform

Latest News from Google

You might like this

Tags: Google Duo Google Duo new feature Google Duo family mode Google Duo group call for web Google Duo web Google

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Zee5 to release its next Ghoomektu on May 22

MapmyIndia introduces COVID-19 Tools and APIs to help businesses safely resume operations

Zomato may deliver alcohol during Coronavirus lockdown

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Vivo V19: Camera Preview

Vivo V19: Camera Preview
Realme Tv and Smartwatch going to launched in May

Realme Tv and Smartwatch going to launched in May
Xiaomi Mi Box 4K vs Others

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K vs Others
Realme's 2nd anniversary: High and Lows in last two years

Realme's 2nd anniversary: High and Lows in last two years
Mobile Phone Manufacturing Post Covid19

Mobile Phone Manufacturing Post Covid19
Reliance Jio Best Prepaid plan for less than Rs 200

Reliance Jio Best Prepaid plan for less than Rs 200

Latest Picture Story

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K and Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: Everything you need to know

Top 10 upcoming smartphones in India after lockdown gets over

Here’s a list of Xiaomi smartphones that will get MIUI12 update

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Top 5 upcoming Electric Bikes

Top 10 Electric Bikes

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies