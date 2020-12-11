Advertisement

Google Drive is adding new features for improved search functionality

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : December 11, 2020 12:27 pm

Google is adding new features for its Drive application allowing users to quickly and efficiently search for files, thereby improving the search function.
Google Drive is now receiving new features for improved search functionality in its application. As per Google, these new features will help a user search for their file more quickly and efficiently. 

 

The new feature will now allow the user to see and re-run recent desktop and mobile searches. With the rollout of this feature, one won't have to search for the same file on mobile after they searched it on the desktop. 

 

With another new feature, you will now be able to View and select intelligent suggestions as you type, including suggestions for people, past searches, and keywords, as well as recently accessed files.

 

As per Google, the new features are important because "changes in working patterns due to COVID-19, more people need to get work done even when they’re away from their desk. Finding files quickly and easily on your phone helps ensure you can still share, review, collaborate, and create, wherever you are".

 

Google notes that 'Web and App Activity' must be enabled for your account for the features to work.

 

This feature will be enabled with the latest versions of the Drive Android and iOS apps. Once the app is updated, you can use improved search by typing within the search bar.

 

The feature has already started rolling out from 9th of December and will be available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus, as well as G Suite Basic, Business, Education, Enterprise for Education, and Nonprofits customers. 

