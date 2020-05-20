Advertisement

Google Chrome brings intuitive privacy and security controls

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 20, 2020 4:52 pm

Latest News

The new updates and features will come to Chrome on desktop platforms in the upcoming weeks.
Advertisement

Google has announced that it is rolling out new tools and it has redesigned Chrome privacy and security settings on the desktop to help you control safety on the web. 

 

The company says that these new updates and features, including redesigned Privacy and Security settings, will be coming to Chrome on desktop platforms in upcoming weeks.

 

The brand has revealed that it has made easy to understand controls for its settings. The company says that it is easier to manage cookies and one can choose if and how cookies are used by the websites. One can also block third-party cookies in regular and Incognito mode. One can also block all cookies on some or all websites. 

 

Advertisement

The company reorganised the In site settings with two sections, which makes it easier to find the most sensitive website permissions including access to location, camera or microphone and notifications. Furthermore, at the top of Chrome Settings, users will see You and Google where they can find sync controls and it has also moved Clear Browsing data to the top of the Privacy and Security section. 

 

Google has also introduced a new Safety check-in settings. With this, one will get notified if the stored password is compromised and ways to fix it. It will also flag Safe browsing to warn users before they visit harmful sites or download harmful apps or extensions. The safety check tool also has a new additional way to quickly see if your version of Chrome is up to date. 

 

The company has tightened some third-party cookie controls in Incognito mode. The brand says that it will be blocking third-party cookies by default within each Incognito session and include a prominent control on the New Tab Page. You can allow third-party cookies for specific sites by clicking the “eye” icon in the address bar.

 

Google has also introduced Secure DNS that will bring improved security and privacy while browsing the web. This will prevent attackers from observing what sites you visit or sending you to phishing websites. One can also configure a different secure DNS provider in the Advanced security section, or disable the feature altogether.

 

How to enable Ad blocker on Google Chrome?

Google Chrome adds protection against insecure downloads

Intel to fix Google Chrome power issues

Latest News from Google

You might like this

Tags: Google Chrome Google Chrome update Google Chrome privacy update Google Chrome settings google chrome security settings Google

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Panasonic resumes sales of its products in India in Orange and Green zones

Amid Lockdown, TCL introduces offers on Smart 4K TV, AI Ultra-Inverter AC and smart android TV S6500

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Why did Realme launch Narzo Series with rebranded smartphones?

Why did Realme launch Narzo Series with rebranded smartphones?
Realme Buds Air Neo India launch and pricing of Realme TV

Realme Buds Air Neo India launch and pricing of Realme TV
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: 1st impression

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: 1st impression
Realme Narzo 10: Unboxing and 1st Impression

Realme Narzo 10: Unboxing and 1st Impression
Megapixels don't mean quality: Vivo

Megapixels don't mean quality: Vivo
Vivo V19 Review

Vivo V19 Review

Latest Picture Story

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K and Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: Everything you need to know

Top 10 upcoming smartphones in India after lockdown gets over

Here’s a list of Xiaomi smartphones that will get MIUI12 update

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies