Google Chrome brings intuitive privacy and security controls

Google has announced that it is rolling out new tools and it has redesigned Chrome privacy and security settings on the desktop to help you control safety on the web.

The company says that these new updates and features, including redesigned Privacy and Security settings, will be coming to Chrome on desktop platforms in upcoming weeks.

The brand has revealed that it has made easy to understand controls for its settings. The company says that it is easier to manage cookies and one can choose if and how cookies are used by the websites. One can also block third-party cookies in regular and Incognito mode. One can also block all cookies on some or all websites.

The company reorganised the In site settings with two sections, which makes it easier to find the most sensitive website permissions including access to location, camera or microphone and notifications. Furthermore, at the top of Chrome Settings, users will see You and Google where they can find sync controls and it has also moved Clear Browsing data to the top of the Privacy and Security section.

Google has also introduced a new Safety check-in settings. With this, one will get notified if the stored password is compromised and ways to fix it. It will also flag Safe browsing to warn users before they visit harmful sites or download harmful apps or extensions. The safety check tool also has a new additional way to quickly see if your version of Chrome is up to date.

The company has tightened some third-party cookie controls in Incognito mode. The brand says that it will be blocking third-party cookies by default within each Incognito session and include a prominent control on the New Tab Page. You can allow third-party cookies for specific sites by clicking the “eye” icon in the address bar.

Google has also introduced Secure DNS that will bring improved security and privacy while browsing the web. This will prevent attackers from observing what sites you visit or sending you to phishing websites. One can also configure a different secure DNS provider in the Advanced security section, or disable the feature altogether.