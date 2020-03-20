  • 15:11 Mar 20, 2020

Advertisement

Google Camera Go app with Portrait mode announced for Android Go edition smartphones

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 20, 2020 1:55 pm

Latest News

The app will be available on Nokia 1.3 and it will be available for more Android (Go Edition) smartphones pretty soon.
Advertisement

Google has announced a new camera application for its Android Go Edition-powered smartphones. The brand has launched the Google Camera Go application. 

 

The app will be available on Nokia 1.3 and it will be available for more Android (Go Edition) smartphones pretty soon. The company claims that the new Camera Go app helps to take good photos without worrying about the speed or storage. It comes with an optimised Portrait mode that offers natural bokeh effects on Android Go smartphones. 

 

Furthermore, the company says that the app is built for people using smartphones for the first time and it comes with a clean and simple interface. Camera Go tracks how many photos and video storage space is left on a smartphone and it helps to clear up space so you never miss a shot. The Camera Go application joins other optimised version of Google apps for Android (Go Edition) including Gallery, Files, Search, Google Assistant, Google Maps and Gmail. 

 

Advertisement

Coming to Nokia 1.3 Android Go edition smartphone, the phone is loaded with an 8-megapixel rear camera with LED flash. The front is loaded with a 5-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling. The Nokia 1.3 is loaded with a 3000mAh battery with 5W charging support and it runs on Android 10 Go edition.

 

Meanwhile, Google revealed that its translation application, the Google Translate, will now able to transcribe foreign language speech in real-time. The feature is currently rolling out for Android users around the world.

 

The company says that the transcribe feature will be rolling out in the next few days with support for any combination of the following eight languages including English, French, German, Hindi, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish and Thai.

 

Google Assistant will now read aloud all pages from web browser

Google's free corona virus screening website doesn't cater to India

Google Translate for Android will now transcribe foreign language speech in real-time

Latest News from Google

You might like this

Tags: Google

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Disney+ India launch delayed due to Coronavirus pandemic

WhatsApp unveils information hub to tackle the Coronavirus

Telegram introduces Group Chat extension for Channels

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 new features in the MacBook Air 2020

Top 5 new features in the MacBook Air 2020

Top 5 budget Android-certified Smart TVs in India under Rs 30,000

Top 5 budget Android-certified Smart TVs in India under Rs 30,000

Top 5 Apps for Work from home

Top 5 Apps for Work from home

Top 5 Electric toothbrushes

Top 5 Electric toothbrushes

Top 5 Video Calling Apps

Top 5 Video Calling Apps

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Samsung Wall : What's Special about It?

Samsung Wall : What's Special about It?
Kodak 4K TV Review

Kodak 4K TV Review
We have a solution for all the storage needs of a consumer: Western Digital

We have a solution for all the storage needs of a consumer: Western Digital
Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review: Can you hang around with it?

Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review: Can you hang around with it?
This refigerator can make curd!

This refigerator can make curd!
Realme 6 Unboxing and First Look: A Dawn of 90Hz refresh rate in budget segment!

Realme 6 Unboxing and First Look: A Dawn of 90Hz refresh rate in budget segment!

Latest Picture Story

Realme 6: Things you should know!

Realme 6 Camera Test

Oppo Reno 3 Pro - Things you should know!

Oppo Reno 3 Pro camera Shots

Samsung Galaxy M31 Camera Test: Is worth the hype?

Samsung Galaxy M31: Things you should know!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies