  • 18:32 Mar 05, 2020

Google Assistant will now read aloud all pages from web browser

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 05, 2020 5:14 pm

The new feature allows the assistant to read aloud the web articles directly from the web browser.
Google has revealed a new feature to its personal assistant, the Google Assistant. The new feature allows the assistant to read aloud the web articles directly from the web browser. 

 

Users can simply say “Hey Google, read it” or “Hey Google, read this page” and the Assistant will immediately read aloud the content present on the web page. Furthermore, the browser will automatically scroll the page and highlight words as they are read aloud. The feature is available for Android users.

 

Users will also have an option to alter the reading speed and one can also choose from multiple voices. The company further revealed that the pages are read in expressive and natural voices “aiming to use the same intonation and rhythm that you'd use if you were reading it aloud yourself.”

 

Furthermore, the company has revealed that if the original content is not in the user’s native language, Google Assistant can trigger your browser to read aloud in 42 languages. One can use the translation menu to select the desired language, and all pages will be automatically translated and read out in that language.

 

Previously, the company revealed that Google Assistant on Android TV now supports the Hindi language. With this, Android TV users will be able to communicate with Google Assistant in Hindi. The Google Assistant has been available in the Hindi language for a while now, though it earlier restricted to smartphones and smart speaker. However, the company has finally brought Hindi language support on Android TV.

