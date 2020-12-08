Google Assistant speakers now have full support for Apple Music

Google has started rolling out Apple Music support to Google Assistant-enabled speakers in certain regions as of now.

Google is now enabling full Apple Music support on its Google Assistant equipped smart speakers. This means that one can now ask the assistant to play music from Apple's music streaming service.

'Starting today, Apple Music is rolling out to Google Assistant-enabled devices like Nest Audio, Nest Hub Max, Nest Mini, and more. Apple Music subscribers can search and play songs (more than 70 million!), albums and playlists—all ad-free—just by using their voice.', Google said in a blog post.

Google explains that if one wants to use Apple Music on their Google Assistant smart speaker, they will first have to link their Apple Music Account in the Google Home app.

You can also select Apple Music as your default music streaming service. Then, all you have to do is say, “Hey Google, play New Music Daily playlist,” or “Hey Google, play Rap Life playlist.”

'You can ask Google Assistant to play any specific song, artist or playlist available on Apple Music, and you can play music based on genre, mood, or activity. You can also play your liked songs from your Apple Music library by saying, “Hey Google, play my songs” or “Hey Google, play my library", the blog post further added.

Apple Music on Assistant enabled smart speakers including the new Nest Audio, Google Home Mini/Nest Mini, and third-party speakers from JBL, Xiaomi, and countless others has already started rolling out in the U.S., U.K., France, Germany and Japan. Other regions should follow soon.