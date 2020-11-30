Apple is giving 5 month free Apple Music Subscription through Shazam

Apple is giving a 5 month free Apple Music Subscription to customers through Shazam. The offer is valid in India till January.

Apple is commencing a new promotional offer as a part of the holiday season offers where it is giving a 5 month free Apple Music Subscription to customers through Shazam.

The offer applies to new Apple Music users in India, Australia, Canada, the US, and some other countries and is valid till January 17, 2021. Apple confirmed the same through Shazam's app store page as well.

Shazam is an application that can identify music and much more by just listening to a short sample of the song. Apple acquired Shazam back in 2018 and it provided a similar offer last Christmas where instead of 5 months, the offer was for 6 months.

How to avail the offer?

After you download the Shazam app on your iPhone or iPad, you will then have to identify a song using the application.

Once identified, Shazam will show you an option to play the identified song on Apple Music

Once you tap on it, Shazam will take you to Apple Music app and will show the 5 month free subscription offer.

Users have also reported seeing the banner of the promotional offer in Shazam's settings page so you can try that as well.