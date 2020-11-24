Google Assistant now lets you to schedule your smart lights

To cancel a scheduled Action, the user can say "Hey Google, cancel my scheduled Actions".

Google has rolled out a Scheduled Actions feature that schedule a smart home command to trigger at a later time.



Users can schedule the command to be triggered by specifying a time or duration. For example “Hey Google, turn on the lights in five minutes” and “Hey Google, turn on the lights at 7 AM.”



Commands can be scheduled for the current day or another day within the next seven day period. For example, users can say “Hey Google, turn on my coffee maker at 8 AM tomorrow” and “Hey Google, run my sprinkler in a week at 5 PM.”



To cancel a scheduled Action, the user can say "Hey Google, cancel my scheduled Actions" and "Hey Google, remove my s' schedule".



As per Google's support page, Users will also be able to cancel a scheduled action. Google returns a list of the user’s scheduled Actions and prompts them to specify the one they want to cancel. However, early users have reported that the cancelling process is not very smooth.



The support page clarifies that Google Assistant can have trouble recognising temporal adverbs (tomorrow or next week, for example) and users will have to specify the exact date and time when scheduling a command. In this case, if the user doesn’t provide an exact time, Google returns an error.



