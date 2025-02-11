Google Adds NotebookLM Plus to The Google One AI Premium Subscription

Google has announced the addition of NotebookLM Plus to the Google One AI Premium subscription as a research and thinking companion designed to help you make the most of your information. “NotebookLM can help you ace a career certification, generate ideas or synthesize data for a project,” said Google.

With NotebookLM Plus, you can upload material, summarize it, ask questions and transform it into something engaging, like a podcast-style audio discussion. Now, Google is adding NotebookLM Plus to the Google One AI Premium subscription in a version with higher usage limits and premium features for even more customized research. This adds on to existing plan benefits like Gemini Advanced, Gemini in Gmail, Docs and more, plus 2 TB of storage.

With NotebookLM Plus, you get all the NotebookLM features along with additional ones like:

Get 5x more Audio Overviews, notebooks, and sources per notebook

Customize the style and tone of your notebooks

Create shared notebooks for your friends, colleagues or teams and get usage analytics

Furthermore, to make the Google One AI Premium plan more affordable for students, Google is rolling out a new 50% student discount. For 12 months, U.S. students 18 and older can get an AI Premium plan for their personal Google account at $9.99/month. “This can help them work with more course materials, create custom study experts using Gemini Advanced, save time crafting emails and more,” said the company.

In related news to Google and AI, the company recently also added SynthID in Google Photos that will mark images edited with generative AI using Reimagine in Magic Editor with an invisible digital watermark. This will help identify whether an image has been edited using Google’s AI-based offerings within Google Photos. SynthID is a technology that embeds an imperceptible, digital watermark directly into AI-generated images, audio, text or video.