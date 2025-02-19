Google Adds 30-Minute History for Live Captions in Google Meet, Also Updates “Take Notes for Me” Feature

Google is updating a couple of features in its video conferencing app, where it is adding a 30-minute history for live captions in Google Meet and is also updating the “Take Notes for Me” feature that is powered by its AI assistant Gemini. Here are all the details of the new additions to Google Meet.

Google is improving the live captions and translated captions experience in Google Meet by including the ability to scroll through the text. Previously, captions were displayed in real-time, but disappeared once they were no longer relevant to the current conversation.

The new update makes it possible to scroll back and review the last 30 minutes of captions at your own pace. This can be particularly helpful if you’ve missed a portion of the conversation or you want to review specific details mentioned earlier in the conversation, said Google. Available for all Google Workspace customers, as well as users with personal Google accounts, the ability to check the 30-minute history for Live captions in Google Meet should be visible to all users by February 20.

In August 2024, Google introduced “Take notes for me” in Google Meet which can automatically capture key discussion points and send a recap email of the video calling session, helping keep everyone informed. With the latest update, “take notes for me” will capture next steps discussed during the meeting in a new “suggested next steps” section. Powered by AI, these next steps and follow-ups will automatically be identified and organized within the meeting notes document.

You can review and edit the next steps and follow-ups as needed, and even assign the task to someone. This latest note-taking enhancement will help ensure important follow-ups aren’t missed and keeps everyone aligned on what happens next after your meeting. The feature is available to the following Google Workspace customers: