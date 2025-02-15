Google Releases Tab Search Feature in Chrome for Android

Google has released a new update for its browser, bringing the Tab search feature in Chrome for Android. The new feature allows users to search through their opened Tabs if they have a lot of them, making it more convenient and easier for users to access the tab they want to.

The Tab search feature in Chrome for Android has appeared in version 133.0.6943.50 for us. Once the tab switcher is opened, you’ll now see a search bar up top that says “Search your tabs.” You can then begin typing your search terms based on what you had opened in the tab or the website it was running.

The search also includes results from “Bookmarks,” “History,” and “Search the web.” Clicking on a result instantly opens the corresponding tab. This feature is also available in Incognito mode, and desktop Chrome has long supported similar functionality.

Considering the feature is live in the stable version of Chrome on our end, it should start appearing for all users soon. You may have to force stop the App if it hasn’t appeared for you yet.

In related news to Google, the company has been doubling down on its AI assistant Gemini. It released the ability to refer past chats with Gemini Advanced for more helpful and tailored reponses to the user’s prompt. Furthermore, it is also rolling out the File upload and Analysis features for free Gemini users after introducing it for Gemini Advanced subscribers earlier last year.

Google noted that you’re in control over what information is stored. You can easily review, delete or decide how long to keep your chat history. Gemini will indicate when it uses your past chats in sources and related content. This feature is starting to roll out in English for Gemini Advanced subscribers via Google One AI Premium Plan on the Gemini web and mobile app.