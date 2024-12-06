Good News: Google Revises Pixel Fold, Pixel 6, and Pixel 7 Series Update Policy for the Better

Google has silently updated the Pixel Fold, Pixel 6 series, and Pixel 7 series update policy and there’s good news. All the specified devices will now receive 2 more Android OS updates compared to the previously promised number of updates, which was 3 OS updates.

In a quiet update to its support page, Google has confirmed that the Pixel Fold, Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 generations will receive a total of five years of Android OS updates. With the debut of Tensor in Pixel 6 series, Google had a new update policy where the devices would receive a total of 5 years of updates, that included 3 OS updates and 5 years of security patches.

“These phones, including Pixel Fold, will get updates for 5 years starting from when the device first became available on the Google Store in the US. This includes 5 years of OS and security updates, and may also include new and upgraded features with Pixel Drops,” Google’s support page reads.

With the new Pixel Fold, Pixel 6, and Pixel 7 series update policy, Pixel 6 series which is the oldest out of the lot, will get updates till Android 17, instead of Android 15 which was supposed to be the last update for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Pixel Tablet, though, will still receive only 3 OS updates which was the originally promised update policy.

Google also included Pixel 6 series in the supported list of devices for Android 16 Developer Preview which was an indication that the new update policy was incoming. Nevertheless, it’s a much appreciated move from Google and a great news for users of these devices as they’d stay updated with latest version of Android for two more years in case they were planning to switch to new phones due to lack of any updates going further.