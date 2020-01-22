Goldmedal Electricals launches i- Sense Senso Switch for Rs 3,999

Goldmedal’s i- Sense Senso Switch is available at all major retail outlets at a starting price of Rs 3999.

Advertisement

Goldmedal Electricals has introduced Goldmedal i- Sense Senso Switch. The smart switch is a new addition to Goldmedal’s home automation category that offers a way to control light sources, fans and other appliances smartly. Goldmedal’s i- Sense Senso Switch is available at all major retail outlets at a starting price of Rs 3999.



Goldmedal Electricals’ i- Sense Senso Switch can be installed directly in an existing electrical box and doesn’t need any additional wiring. It can be operated with just a simple wave or hand gesture from a distance of up to 50 mm, unlike the regular switches that require physical touch for operations.



It can be used as a 2-way or 3-way switch by wiring with up to five i- Sense Senso switches to control the same appliance. It also offers other cutting-edge features like the smart assembly and snap-in system that ensures easy installation and a soft-glow indicator that makes it easy to find it in the dark.





Goldmedal Electricals as a brand is instrumental in launching a range of home automation switches that can be controlled manually as well as through a remote control, mobile app and voice commands, viz. Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.





Commenting on the launch of this product, Kishan Jain, Director, Goldmedal Electricals, said “In today’s fast paced life, consumers are looking for products that usher convenience and comfort in their daily lives. We at Goldmedal understand the need of our ever evolving consumer base and introduce products that will help them lead a hassle-free life. Goldmedal’s i- Sense Senso Switch is a must-have hands free device for every smart home. With just a wave, users can control their devices even when their hands are messy and wet or the room is dark. The innovation of this product will definitely improve every user’s life, especially seniors living alone.”



Previously, the company launched IoT enabled i-Touch Wi-Fi range of switches, the ‘i-Touch Wi-Fi 6 Module’. Goldmedal’s i-Touch WiFi- 6 Module Switch is available at all major retail outlets at a starting price of Rs 9,999. The Goldmedal i-Touch Wi-Fi 6 module switch includes six switches, a fan regulator, two USB sockets and an international socket. You can install this in a regular junction box and can easily control almost every electrical fitting in any room easily.





