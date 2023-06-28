Gizmore Prime smartwatch with metal body launched in India

Gizmore has debuted its Prime smartwatch in India that comes with a metal body, 100+ sports modes, Advanced BT Calling, Wireless-charging support, and AI Voice assistance with Siri, Alexa support. The smartwatch is aiming to compete with the likes of Fire-boltt, Boult Audio, Noise and boAt watches.

Gizmore Prime: Price, Availability

The Gizmore PRIME will be available on Flipkart and Gizmore.in starting June 29 at a special launch price of Rs 1,799. Once the offer ends, customers can purchase it for Rs 2,499. The wearable comes in captivating black and timeless brown colour options.

Gizmore Prime: Features

The Prime smartwatch flaunts an AMOLED display with 500 nits peak brightness, 2.5D Curved screen and a 412 x 412 pixels resolution. The display supports multiple Cloud-based watch faces, and Split Screen functionality to let users access frequently used apps, settings and features by simply swiping right on the home screen.

It can run up to 10 days on a single charge. With over 100 sports modes, an SpO2 monitor, a continuous 24×7 heart rate monitor, a calorie counter, a hydration alert system, a menstrual tracker, a sleep monitor, a stress monitor, and a guided breathing mode, the PRIME smartwatch comes with all the essential health monitoring features.

The wearable is also equipped with an inbuilt calculator, timer, stopwatch, and the ability to provide weather updates. The Gizmore PRIME is encased in a metallic body with an IP67-rated design that makes it resistant to both water and dust.

Read More: Fire-boltt Grenade smartwatch launched in India

The watch also offers Hindi language support. In addition, the Gizmore PRIME smartwatch is equipped with a range of accessibility features. Users can take advantage of bluetooth calling (built-in speaker and microphone), AI voice assistance from popular virtual assistants like Alexa and Siri, social media notifications, as well as camera and music control from the watch itself.

To ensure seamless integration with your smartphone, the PRIME smartwatch connects via the Co FIT App. During outside running and cycling sessions, the mobile application can use your smartphone’s GPS functionality to update maps in real-time. This feature enables the smartwatch to track the user’s exact location and deliver detailed information about their route, distance travelled, and other important statistics.