Gizmore launches GIFZIT 910 PRO smartwatch at Rs 2,499

Gizmore, one of Smart Accessories, Fitness Gear, and Home Audio brands, today announced the launch of its first ‘Made in India’ smartwatch GIZFIT 910 PRO. The wearable will be available from April 27 on Flipkart, along with other online e-commerce websites and retail stores at an introductory price of Rs 2,499

GIZFIT 910 PRO Features

The smartwatch features a rectangular display with a 1.69-inch screen and 500 nits brightness ensuring minimum strain on the eyes. Encased in a premium metallic dial, GIZFIT 910 PRO comes equipped with in-built AI voice assistant and Bluetooth calling capabilities.

It is a water-resistant smartwatch that comes with built-in GPS tracking for easy navigation and packs in a powerful 7-day battery. Further, the watch offers a built-in Voice assistant that allows users to control their smartwatch through their voice. The smartwatch includes a Bluetooth calling feature that allows users to dial and receive calls directly from their watch.

In addition, the smartwatch also includes a built-in microphone and speaker for a truly connected experience. The smartwatch also allows users to control their music directly from the watch. It features a multi-sports mode to track activities such as Yoga, Swimming, Running, Outdoor walking, Basketball, Badminton, Football, Cycling, and Trekking.

Packed with health and lifestyle features, GIZFIT 910 PRO can keep track of blood pressure, heartbeat, and SpO2 levels. To help users keep themselves hydrated, the watch comes with a hydration alert that prompts them to have water at regular intervals. Lastly, the GIZFIT 910 PRO supports over 100 watch faces. This enables users to customize the look and feel of their watch.

Previously, Gizmore, launched its first Make in India trolley speakers Wheelz T1501 N and T1000 PRO. They are currently available for purchase from Gizmore’s official website, and Amazon at Rs 5,499 and Rs 3,999 respectively.