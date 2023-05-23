Gizmore Gizfit Glow Z smartwatch launched in India

The Gizmore Gizfit Glow Z smartwatch has arrived in India with features such as AMOLED display, 15-day battery life, IP67 rated body and more. The Gizmore Gizfit Glow Z smartwatch competes with the likes of recently launched Noise ColorFit Qube 2, Pebble Cosmos Nova and more.

Gizmore Gizfit Glow Z: Price, Specifications

The new Gizmore watch will be available on Flipkart and Gizmore’s official website at a price of Rs 1,999. However, it will be available at a promotional price of Rs 1,499 for the initial 3 days.

The GIZFIT Glow Z features a 1.78 inch (4.52 cm) 2.5D Curved HD AMOLED screen with a resolution of 368 x 448 pixels, and 600 nits brightness. The brand says that the “segment-leading peak brightness makes it easy to check the time, read notifications, and glance at health insights during outdoor activities even in direct sunlight”.

The smartwatch is claimed to last 15 days with normal usage. The GIZFIT Glow Z is encased inside a premium metallic body which is IP67 rated Water Resistant. The smartwatch will be available in three colour options – Black, Blue and Burgundy.

Another feature of the GIZFIT Glow Z is its Split Screen functionality, which lets users quickly access frequently used apps, settings and features by simply swiping right on the home screen. One can also customize the vibrant AMOLED screen with unlimited cloud-based watch faces from the companion smartphone app, which is available on both Android and iOS platform.

In other related news to smartwatches, Noise recently debuted its ColorFit Qube 2. The watch comes with a squarish dial with a metallic build that is IP67-certified water-resistant. The smartwatch sports a 1.96-inch display with a resolution of 240 x 282 pixels and 450 nits peak brightness. It supports the raise to wake feature as well.