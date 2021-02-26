Advertisement

Gionee Max Pro with 6000mAh battery launching in India on March 1

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 26, 2021 4:42 pm

Gionee Max Pro will be the successor of Gionee Max smartphone launched last year with a 5000mAh battery.

Gionee will be launching a new smartphone with a big battery in India next month. The company will launch the Gionee Max Pro on March 1 in India.

Gionee Max Pro will be the successor of Gionee Max smartphone launched last year with a 5000mAh battery. The upcoming smartphone will be Flipkart exclusive in the country. The e-commerce has created a dedicated site announcing the launch date of the upcoming smartphone.

The Flipkart page reveals that the Gionee Max Pro will launch in India with a massive 6000mAh battery. The phone will feature a 6.52-inch waterdrop-style notch display with an HD+ resolution. The listing further confirms that Gionee Max Pro will come with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

As per the listing, the phone will be a Flipkart Unique product. No more details of the Gionee Max Pro have not been revealed on Flipkart.

 

To recall, Gionee Max comes with a price tag of Rs 5,999.  Gionee Max is loaded with a 6.1-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. The phone is powered by Spreadtrum 9863A octa-core processor along with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The Gionee Max is loaded with a 5000mAh battery and it supports 10W charging support.

 

On the camera front, the phone is loaded with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary sensor along with a digital sensor. The rear camera supports bokeh mode, night mode, auto-focus, beauty mode and slow-mo video recording. For the front, the smartphone is loaded with a 5-megapixel selfie shooter for video and selfies. The phone runs on Android 10 operating system.

 

