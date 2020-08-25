Advertisement

Gionee Max with 5000mAh battery launched in India

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 25, 2020 3:13 pm

The latest smartphone is the first smartphone from the Chinese company since February 2019.
Gionee has today announced the launch of its latest smartphone, the Gionee Max, in India. The latest smartphone is the first smartphone from the Chinese company since February 2019. 

 

The latest smartphone from Gionee comes with a price tag of Rs 5,999 and it will be available for purchase from Flipkart starting from August 31st. The phone is available in Red, Blue and Black colour options. 

 

Gionee Max specifications and features

 

Coming to the specifications, the Gionee Max is loaded with a 6.1-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels along with 2.5D curved glass. The phone is powered by Spreadtrum 9863A octa-core processor along with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card slot. 

 

On the camera front, the phone is loaded with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary sensor along with a digital sensor. The rear camera supports bokeh mode, night mode, auto-focus, beauty mode and slow-mo video recording. For the front, the smartphone is loaded with a 5-megapixel selfie shooter for video and selfies. 

 

The Gionee Max is loaded with a 5000mAh battery and it supports 10W charging support. The phone also supports reverse charging, meaning that you can charge other devices with Gionee Max. The phone runs on Android 10 operating system. On the connectivity front, it supports dual-SIM, Bluetooth, 3.5mm audio jack, 4G LTE, GPS and micro USB port.

 

