Gionee M30 with massive 10,000mAh battery announced

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 26, 2020 9:17 am

The company has introduced the Gionee M30 smartphone in its home market China.
Gionee has announced the launch of its latest smartphone with massive battery backup. The company has introduced the Gionee M30 smartphone in its home market China. 

 

The Gionee M30 comes with a price tag of Rs 1399 Yuan (approx. Rs 15,000) and it will be available in Black colour options. The phone comes with a faux leather finish at the back panel with a single-camera setup at the back panel and a punch-hole design for the front-camera situated at the top-right corner of the display. 

 

Gionee M30 specifications and features

 

The Gionee M30 is loaded with a 6.0-inch HD+ LCD display with a screen resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P60 processor along with Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. The phone is loaded with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. 

 

On the camera front, the Gionee M30 is loaded with a 16-megapixel rear camera with a single LED flash. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter for selfies and video calling. The major highlight of the Gionee M30 is the massive 10,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support and it also supports reverse charging support as well. On the connectivity front, it supports Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, USB Type-C and dual-SIM support. The phone measures 160.6 x 75.8 x 8.4 mm and weighs 305 grams.

 

