Advertisement

Gionee F8 Neo launched in India for Rs 5,499

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : October 22, 2020 11:56 am

Latest News

Gionee F8 Neo comes in Black, Blue, and Red colours.

Gionee has launched an entry-level smartphone in India. Dubbed as Gionee F8 Neo, the smartphone is priced at Rs 5,499. It is available across offline stores in the country. Gionee F8 Neo comes in Black, Blue, and Red colours.

Gionee F8 Neo features a 5.4-inch HD+ LCD display with a screen resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. It does not come with any notch or punch-hole. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core processor. Gionee has not revealed the chipset but a recent Google Play listing revealed that the phone will come with UNISOC SC9863A chipset.

Gionee F8 Neo comes with a 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card slot. For the cameras, the smartphone has a single 8-megapixel primary camera accompanied by an LED flash. For the front, it has a 5-megapixel selfie camera.

Further, the phone runs Android 10 operating system out of the box. It is backed by a 3,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. The phone lacks a fingerprint sensor but comes with face unlock via the front-facing camera.

Recently, Gionee launched its Gionee Max smartphone in India with a price tag of Rs 5,999. It features a 6.1-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. The phone is powered by Spreadtrum 9863A octa-core processor along with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

The phone is loaded with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary sensor along with a digital sensor. For the front, the smartphone is loaded with a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. It runs on Android 10 and is loaded with a 5000mAh battery and it supports 10W charging support.

Gionee M12 Pro launched with Helio P60 SoC, triple rear cameras

Gionee M30 with massive 10,000mAh battery announced

Gionee Max with 5000mAh battery launched in India

Gionee K3 Pro announced with Helio P60 chipset and 4,000mAh battery

Gionee Max key details confirmed ahead of launch on August 25

Gionee Max confirmed to feature 5000mAh battery

Latest News from Gionee

Tags: Gionee

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

OnePlus 9 a.k.a 'Lemonade' expected to launch in March 2021

Infinix to launch a new smartphone in Hot Series in India soon

5 Reasons That make The iOS 14 Update A Must Have

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Top 5 Controversies with OnePlus

Top 5 Controversies with OnePlus

Top 5 Indian OTT Platforms

Top 5 Indian OTT Platforms

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

lava Pulse review

lava Pulse review
Jio 5G, Lava Pulse, Netflix free for 2days

Jio 5G, Lava Pulse, Netflix free for 2days
Best storage solutions from Western Digital and Sandisk

Best storage solutions from Western Digital and Sandisk
Jio 5G smartphone to cost Rs 2500, Jio RS222 pack revised, Xiaomi and Twitter controversy, Paytm Credit Card

Jio 5G smartphone to cost Rs 2500, Jio RS222 pack revised, Xiaomi and Twitter controversy, Paytm Credit Card
Micromax In - Desh Bhakti or Marketing?

Micromax In - Desh Bhakti or Marketing?
Exclusive: Micromax in Series Details

Exclusive: Micromax in Series Details

Latest Picture Story

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Top 10 new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in October 2020

Top cheapest postpaid plans from Jio, Airtel and Vi

Top 10 weird gadgets

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies