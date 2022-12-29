Gigabyte G5 laptop, Zoook Studio Switch Speaker, New U&i TWS earbuds & neckbands launched in India

GIGABYTE has announced the launch of the newest addition to their line of gaming laptops equipped with Intel 12th Gen CPU in India, the GIGABYTE G5 series. The new range of laptops provides an enhanced gaming experience thanks to the Nvidia RTX 30 series GPUs. In separate news, Zoook has launched the Zoook Studio Switch, a convertible 2-in-1 Multimedia Speaker plus Soundbar. Let’s talk about them both below.

Gigabyte G5 Price, Specs

Starting at Rs 77,887 with a free Microsoft Office 365 Personal version 1-Year subscription, the GIGABYTE G5 will be available on Flipkart and other offline retail stores in India,

The Gigabyte G5 series is powered by the 12th Gen Intel i5-12500H CPU with 12 cores, 16 threads, and a maximum clock rate of 4.5GHz. The laptop also packs the RTX 30 series GPU along with 16 GB DDR4 3200Mhz memory. For higher frame rates and better gaming performance, GIGABYTE has also introduced MUX switch technology to the G5 KE laptop which will allow users to bypass the integrated graphics and directly connect the display to the discrete GPU with just one click.

Next, the Gigabyte G5 laptops will be offered in three models in India: the G5 KE with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, the G5 ME with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, and the G5 GE with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050.

The laptops are equipped with a 15.6” FHD 1920×1080 IPS-level Anti-glare LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate and an 86% screen-to-body ratio. GIGABYTE’s exclusive WINDFORCE cooling technology helps the G5 Series stay cool under sustained workloads. The system has 59-blade dual fans, 5 heat pipes, and 4 exhaust vents using which the laptop can dissipate the heat generated in a stable and complete manner.

Connectivity options on the laptop include 1 x USB 2.0 port (Type A), 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports (Type A), 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 port (Type C), 1 x Thunderbolt 4 port (Type C), 1 x Mini DP 1.4, 1 x HDMI 2.1 (with HDCP) 1 x2-in-1 Audio Jack (Headphone / Microphone), 1 x Microphone Jack, 1 x RJ-45 LAN port, 1 x DC-in jack and 1 x MicroSD Card Reader. Wireless connections are handled by Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

Additional features include stereo 2W speakers, dual-array microphones, and an HD webcam as well. The laptops are backed by a 54Wh battery.

Zoook Studio Switch Price, Features

The 2-in-1 sound system is available at an introductory price of Rs 6999 across offline stores, and will soon be available at leading online platforms as well. While the wireless sound system has separate woofers for bass, the soundbar can solely hold the virtue to elevate your TV viewing to a complete home theatre experience, says the brand.

When connected with a smart TV for instance, one can now enjoy their favourite shows or movies complemented with surround stereo. The 2.1 multi-media speaker is compatible with multiple modes, including USB, Bluetooth and AUX, even as it has an inbuilt FM stereo.

ZOOOK Studio Switchoffers a cumulative output of 70W, enabled by four speakers sized 3” each and 6.5” Sub/Woofer. It further packs a speaker magnet size of 53x11mm and 90x17mm in the sub woofer. The device has an impedance of 8 ohm which works in the frequency range of 20hz to 20 khz.

The USB enables the device to support upto 32GB of data and S/N Ratio of 55db. Requiring a steady power supply of AC 200V ~ 240V / 50Hzit is compatible with Input & Output 4pin RCA Jack. The FM can receive frequency in the range of 88MHz to 108 MHz. The wireless device supports Bluetooth 5.0, enabling the users to enjoy lag free music between 7 to 10 metres range. There are also LED lights on the front that enhance the aesthetic appeal.

U&i Neckbands, TWS earbuds

U&i has announced the launch of three new wireless Bluetooth audio wearables – Banz TWS Earbuds, Pretty TWS Earbuds, and Sandwich BT Earphones. The all-new U&i Banz, Pretty, and Sandwich Series earphones are available in the market at an MRP of Rs 2,299, Rs 2,499 and Rs 1,999 backed with a 6 months warranty. Users can buy these audio gear from all the U&i outlets and other leading retail stores across India.

U&i Banz Series TWS

Available in White and Black variants, U&i Banz Series is designed with matte-finished ABS. Featuring Bluetooth V5.1+EDR with HSP1.2 / HFP1.6 /A2DP13 and D11.3 protocols, the earbuds feature a touch surface that helps you accept or reject calls and control your music.

The earbuds are designed with a unique shape for a comfortable fit, sporting 10mm dynamic drivers for surround sound. U&i says that the skin-friendly and sweat-resistant, soft silicone tips provide added ambient noise isolation.

Each bud has a 30mAh inbuilt rechargeable battery, and the Banz Series TWS can provide a total playback time of up to 30 hours together with the charging case. The earbuds can charge within 1.5 hours, while the case takes around 2.5 hours for a top-up.

U&i Pretty series TWS

The U&i Pretty Series comes in 5 colour options — Green, Purple, Blue, Black, and Pink. Delivering up to 30 hours of battery life, each earbud can entertain you for up to 6 hours, while the case’s battery can add another 4 top-ups.

Sandwich Series – BT Earphones:

The U&i Sandwich series is built using soft and skin-friendly, sweat-resistant silicone-coated band and ear tips. It packs 10mm drivers while the onboard battery of the neckband can provide up to 30 hours of non-stop music. Charging (via micro USB) can be done in just 2 hours.