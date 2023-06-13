Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective Demo is out! Check Details

At the Capcom Showcase 2023, it was revealed that a demo for the game Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective is out. This demo, which is free of charge, will be available on multiple platforms including Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, and PC for gamers to enjoy.
Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective is an adventure game that originally launched in June 2010. The remastered version of this classic puzzle-solving mystery adventure is set to release on June 30th, 2023. In this game, players assume the role of Sissel, a ghost on a quest to uncover the truth behind his own death. After awakening without any memory of his past, Sissel must use his limited time – with only one day left to exist – to piece together the clues and solve his own case.
How to get a free demo of Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective?
As the free demo for Ghost Trick is announced, players can grab it from PlayStation Store, Steam, Nintendo eShop, or Xbox Store. Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective Remaster is coming on June 30 and is totally enhanced from the initial game.
Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective Minimum and Maximum System Requirements
To enjoy Ghost Trick at an optimal and adequate pace, you will need to have a device with proper specifications. Here are the minimum and maximum system requirements for Ghost Trick.
MINIMUM:
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 (64-BIT Required)
- Processor: Intel Core™ Core i3 8350k or AMD Ryzen3 3200G
- Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 630 or Radeon™ Vega 8
- Graphics DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 7 GB available space
MAXIMUM:
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: WINDOWS® 10 (64-BIT Required)
- Processor: Intel® Core™ i3-9100F or AMD Ryzen3 3200G
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GT 1030 (VRAM2GB) or AMD Radeon™ RX550 (VRAM2GB)
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 7 GB available space