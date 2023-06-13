Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective Demo is out! Check Details

At the Capcom Showcase 2023, it was revealed that a demo for the game Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective is out. This demo, which is free of charge, will be available on multiple platforms including Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, and PC for gamers to enjoy.

Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective is an adventure game that originally launched in June 2010. The remastered version of this classic puzzle-solving mystery adventure is set to release on June 30th, 2023. In this game, players assume the role of Sissel, a ghost on a quest to uncover the truth behind his own death. After awakening without any memory of his past, Sissel must use his limited time – with only one day left to exist – to piece together the clues and solve his own case.

How to get a free demo of Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective?

As the free demo for Ghost Trick is announced, players can grab it from PlayStation Store, Steam, Nintendo eShop, or Xbox Store. Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective Remaster is coming on June 30 and is totally enhanced from the initial game.

Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective Minimum and Maximum System Requirements

To enjoy Ghost Trick at an optimal and adequate pace, you will need to have a device with proper specifications. Here are the minimum and maximum system requirements for Ghost Trick.

MINIMUM:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 (64-BIT Required)

Processor: Intel Core™ Core i3 8350k or AMD Ryzen3 3200G

Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 630 or Radeon™ Vega 8

Graphics DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 7 GB available space

MAXIMUM: