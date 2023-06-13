HomeNewsGhost Trick: Phantom Detective Demo is out! Check Details

Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective Demo is out! Check Details

The free demo for Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective Remaster will be available on Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

By Jay Kakade
Capcom - Ghost Trick

Highlights

  • Free demo for Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective is now out
  • Players can grab it from PlayStation Store, Steam, Nintendo eShop, or Xbox Store.

At the Capcom Showcase 2023, it was revealed that a demo for the game Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective is out. This demo, which is free of charge, will be available on multiple platforms including Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, and PC for gamers to enjoy.

Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective is an adventure game that originally launched in June 2010. The remastered version of this classic puzzle-solving mystery adventure is set to release on June 30th, 2023. In this game, players assume the role of Sissel, a ghost on a quest to uncover the truth behind his own death. After awakening without any memory of his past, Sissel must use his limited time – with only one day left to exist – to piece together the clues and solve his own case.

How to get a free demo of Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective?

As the free demo for Ghost Trick is announced, players can grab it from PlayStation Store, Steam, Nintendo eShop, or Xbox Store. Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective Remaster is coming on June 30 and is totally enhanced from the initial game.

Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective Minimum and Maximum System Requirements

To enjoy Ghost Trick at an optimal and adequate pace, you will need to have a device with proper specifications. Here are the minimum and maximum system requirements for Ghost Trick.

MINIMUM:

  • Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
  • OS: Windows 10 (64-BIT Required)
  • Processor: Intel Core™ Core i3 8350k or AMD Ryzen3 3200G
  • Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 630 or Radeon™ Vega 8
  • Graphics DirectX: Version 12
  • Storage: 7 GB available space

MAXIMUM:

  • Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
  • OS: WINDOWS® 10 (64-BIT Required)
  • Processor: Intel® Core™ i3-9100F or AMD Ryzen3 3200G
  • Memory: 8 GB RAM
  • Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GT 1030 (VRAM2GB) or AMD Radeon™ RX550 (VRAM2GB)
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Storage: 7 GB available space
Also See:

Summer Game Fest 2023: Top 15 Games Launchings Soon

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.