Get free iRobot’s Roomba 971/976 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner on purchase of Braava Jet m6

Puresight Systems, the official distributor of iRobot products in India has announced an exclusive offer starting today. With every purchase of Braava Jet m6 priced Rs 56,900, consumers will get the premium Roomba 971 or Roomba 976 worth Rs 29,900 free.



The offer commences today from March 1st, 2021 to March 15th, 2021 and is available at all offline and online channels. Customers can avail this offer at all iRobot, Croma Centres and Reliance Digital stores as well as on online shopping platforms including www.irobot.in, Amazon and Flipkart.



The vacuum and mop duo serves as the ideal ‘cleaning assistant’ for those who love a spotless home but are too occupied to clean it again and again. Enabled with Wi-Fi connectivity and mapping, the user can have ultimate control on the smart home appliances. With the ease of scheduling and controlling from the phone, Roomba 976 robot vacuum paired with the Braava Jet m6, cleaning can now be controlled at the fingertips.



iRobot Roomba 976: It leverages vSLAM technology using an optical sensor to capture over 230,400 data points per second, allowing the robot to create a detailed map of its surroundings so it knows where it is, where it’s been, and where it needs to clean. With Dual Multi-Surface Rubber Brushes, it is uniquely designed with rubber treads to hug different floor surfaces, removing everything from fine dust to large debris. The 3-Stage Cleaning System packs a serious punch when it comes to dirt. It couples with Power-Lifting suction which uses 5× the airpower so that the debris is easily eliminated.



iRobot Braava Jet m6: ImprintTM Smart Mapping Technology helps the robot get to know the home, giving the user total control to choose which rooms are cleaned and when using the iRobot HOME App, the Google Assistant, or Alexa. Automatically returns to its Home Base charging station to recharge when the battery is low, then resumes cleaning until the job is complete. Precision Jet Spray loosens dirt and sticky messes without harming furniture, rugs, or walls. Wet Mopping pads feature wicking fibres to help break-up kitchen grease, grime, and sticky messes.