Gemini Live, New Gemini Voices Are Rolling Out For Samsung, Pixel Users

Gemini Live, announced back in May of this year and the new voices for Gemini, announced earlier this week during the Pixel 9 series launch event, are reportedly rolling out to Pixel and Samsung devices. The new Gemini Live allows users to have a two-way conversation with the AI chatbot.

As reported by 9to5Google, the new Gemini Live icon is a waveform badged with a sparkle that appears in the bottom-right corner of the Gemini pop-up and fullscreen App when you trigger the assistant. Once you go Live with Gemini, an introductory prompt explains how you can “Hold” or “End” the conversation through the two large buttons at the bottom, or say “stop.”

Image Credit: 9to5Google

Google notes that Gemini Extensions aren’t available in Live yet, but support for them is coming later, allowing you to control your phone and access other Google apps (Gmail, YouTube, etc.) via user’s voice. If you lock your screen while using Gemini Live, you get a “Live with Gemini” notification that tells you the “mic is on” with an “End Live mode” button within the notification.

After you end a conversation, a text transcript of your prompts and Gemini’s responses will be displayed. This transcript will appear in the “Recent” history list, just like any other text chat. To restart the conversation, one can simply tap the Live button in the corner. Google has also added a new setting in Gemini Settings, which is a toggle for “Interrupt Live responses.”

As for the 10 new voices of Gemini, unlike the Gemini Live fetaure, these are not limited to just Gemini Advanced users. The list of voices include:

Nova: Calm • Mid-range voice

Ursa: Engaged • Mid-range voice

Vega: Bright • Higher voice

Pegasus: Engaged • Deeper voice

Orbit: Energetic • Deeper voice

Lyra: Bright • Higher voice

Orion: Bright • Deeper voice

Dipper: Engaged • Deeper voice

Eclipse: Energetic • Mid-range voice

Capella: British Accent • Higher voice

The publication says that Gemini Live and the new voices are rolling out only on Samsung and Google Pixel devices so far, however, a wider rollout could be in progress. Gemini Advanced users can check for the new Live feature within the Gemini settings.