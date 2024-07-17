Gemini Can Now Answer General Questions Even When Your Android Phone is Locked

Google Gemini was unveiled earlier this year and since then, Google has consistently been updating it with new features and improvements. Another minor but noticeable update Google has introduced for Gemini on Android phones is that it can now answer general questions even when your phone is locked.

As detailed on a Google support page (via 9to5Google), Gemini on Android can now help you with answers to general questions even when your phone is locked. Before the update was introduced, Gemini could only control alarms and timers, media playback, and “some phone features,” like volume adjustment or turn on/off the flashlight.

However, with the introduction of the new feature, Gemini can go beyond these questions and answer those such as “What’s the weather like?,” without needing to unlock your device. If you tap anywhere on the screen after Gemini shows you the response, it asks you to unlock the device. You can trigger Gemini on lock screen by using the “Hey Google” voice command.

To control whether Gemini can help you with answers to general questions when your device is locked:

On your Android phone, open Gemini. At the top right, tap your Profile picture and then tap on Settings. Tap Gemini on lock screen. Turn Responses on lock screen on or off.

The “Gemini on lock screen” is the new setting you’ll have to look for if you have received the update. As of writing this article, the option doesn’t appear in Gemini settings on any of our devices.

Google notes that the Gemini mobile App can’t perform some tasks that Google Assistant can perform on lock screen when it is your primary active assistant, like reading messages. In these cases, you’ll need to unlock your phone.