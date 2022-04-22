Garmin Vivosmart 5 smartwatch announced with 7 days battery life

Garmin has launched the new Vivosmart 5 smartwatch. It is priced at $150 which is approx. Rs 11,433 and it is already available for purchase in the US through the company’s official website. The watch comes in White, Black, and Cool Mint colorus.

Garmin Vivosmart 5 Features

Vívosmart 5 features health stats for Pulse Ox, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, Body Battery energy monitoring, stress tracking and more. The wearable tracks the basics like steps, calories burned and intensity minutes plus a variety of built-in sports apps for activities like walking, pool swimming, cycling, yoga, cardio and more. It features smart notifications, calendar reminders, and safety features that can be turned on with a single button press.

Compared to its predecessor, the Vivosmart 5 features a bright, 66% larger display with larger text and an easy-to-use touchscreen and button interface. The watch also introduces interchangeable bands, making replacement easy and convenient.

The Vivosmart 5 is swim- and shower-proof. It has a battery life of up to 7 days when you’re not using the pulse oximeter or sleep tracker. It gives alerts for abnormally high and low heart rates that have been configured by the user. When it’s time to rest, advanced sleep with sleep score gives users an analysis of both the quantity and quality of their sleep, assigning a score based on time spent in sleep stages, amount of movement, stress levels and more. The watch also monitors Pulse Ox (at night, all-day or on-demand), respiration, Body Battery energy levels, all-day stress, hydration and women’s health.

When paired with a compatible smartphone, users can view text messages, calendar notifications, social media alerts, news alerts and more. The watch is compatible with Android and Apple smartphones. To start the day, the Morning Report feature gives you a summary of personalized information. This can include your sleep score, step objectives, future appointments, weather predictions, and a special message if it’s your birthday.