Garmin Fenix 7 series, Epix smartwatch launched in India

Garmin India has launched Garmin Fenix 7 series and Epix smartwatches in India. The Fenix 7 series include the Fenix 7, Fenix 7 Solar, Fenix 7 Sapphire Solar, Fenix7X Sapphire Solar.

As per the company, Garmin Fenix 7X is the industry’s first smartwatch with a built-in flashlight, and its Power Sapphire Solar Lens is claimed to provide durability, scratch resistance, as well as solar charging for enhanced battery life. Meanwhile, Garmin Epix comes with an AMOLED display and multiband GPS.

Garmin Fenix 7 series, Garmin Epix Pricing and availability

The Fenix 7 is priced at Rs 67,990 and Fenix 7 Solar comes at Rs 82,990. The Fenix 7 Sapphire Solar will cost you Rs 93,990. The Fenix7X Sapphire Solar comes at Rs 98,990 for Black DLC Titanium with Black Band and Rs 1,29,990 for Carbon Grey DLC Titanium with Carbon Grey DLC Vented Titanium Band. The Epix comes at Rs 89,990 for Slate steel and Rs 99,990 for Black Titanium.

These smartwatches are available from Amazon, Flipkart, Synergizer, Tata Cliq, Tata Luxury, Decathlon, Anubhava store, Bangalore and Garmin Brand Stores. The Solar models and Epix will also be available from Helios and Just In Time stores.

Garmin Fenix 7 series

The Garmin Fenix 7 series sports a transflective 1.4-inch circular display. They are also water-resistant up to 10 ATM as well as MIL-STD-810G certified. The The Fenix 7X smartwatch supports four levels of brightness along with a red strobe light that displays an SOS signal when activated in critical situations.

ALSO READ: Garmin launches Venu 2 Plus smartwatch in India with voice calling feature

The outdoor series feature wear-resistant, scratch-resistant and anti-reflective high standard power sapphire as well as patented solar panel. There are 40 built-in outdoor and indoor sport modes like mountaineering, running, biking, hiking, rowing, skiing, golfing, surfing, indoor climbing and more.

The company claims to offer up to 24 days of battery life under UltraTrac Mode, up to 122 hours in GPS mode with solar charged and up to 37 days in smartwatch mode. Fenix 7X is capable of lasting for 37 days. All devices come with support for notifications, animated workout guidance and the company’s Garmin Connect app.

Garmin Epix

The Garmin Epix smartwatch features an AMOLED screen with a high-resolution touch screen and buttons. Besides the scratch-resistant sapphire crystal lens, the watch has more than 40 built-in outdoor and indoor sports modes, supporting over 42,000 golf course maps and 2,200 ski resorts around the world.

It comes with multiple satellite positioning systems (GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo) and an added multi-band GNSS for accuracy. Additionally, the smartwatch offers a range of health metrics and smart features. This includes Real Time Stamina that indicates how much exertion has been applied, Advanced Training metrics, Daily Workout suggestions.

In smartwatch mode, the battery life remains up-to 16 days and 42 hours in GPS mode and up to 21 days when the Power Manager function is activated. Additionally, the device offers both touchscreen and physical button usage flexibility.