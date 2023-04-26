Hammer Stroke, Ace Ultra smartwatches launched in India

Hammer has launched two new smartwatches in India, called the Hammer Stroke and the Ace Ultra. The watches can tracks your steps, calories burned, heart rate, and other vital statistics. With built-in GPS, you can track your route and monitor your progress in real-time while doing cycling, running, etc. Here are other details regarding the new Hammer smartwatches.

Both the smartwatches have the ability to receive notifications for calls, messages, social media updates, your health stats, daily walking goals, and more. They can make calls and send texts with voice commands, thanks to the built-in microphone and speaker.

Hammer Stroke: Price, Specs

Consumers can buy the product from Hammer’s official website and on Amazon, Myntra, Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Nykaa, TataCliq, and CRED. The Hammer Stroke is priced at Rs 2,199.

The watch sports a 1.96-inch TFT touchscreen display with 240 x 282 pixels resolution and a peak brightness of 500 nits. The HAMMER Stroke smartwatch is compatible with both iOS and Android devices and can be easily connected to your smartphone using Bluetooth. With a battery life of up to 2 days with bluetooth calling, the Stroke watch has also been rated IP67 for water and dust resistance.

It has built-in 24×7 activity trackers that allow the device to track vitals such as SPO2 levels, Stress Monitor, Heart Rate Monitor, Blood Pressure Monitor, Blood Oxygen, Menstrual Cycle, Breath Training.

The Stroke comes with the ability to save up to 50 contacts on the watch supported. It connects to the phone via Bluetooth v5.0. Both the watches can be connected to the phone via Microfit app.

Hammer Ace Ultra: Price, Specs

The Ace Ultra carries a price tag of Rs 2,999 and can be purchased via the same e-commerce portals where Stroke is available.

It features a 1.96-inch IPS display with a 240 x 282 pixels resolution. It has a metallic finish body and supports more than 60 sports modes such cycling, running, skipping, walking and more. It can track the wearer’s blood oxygen, heart rate and blood pressure also.

The watch has a battery runtime of up to 5 days without Bluetooth calling and 2 days with Bluetooth calling. There’s also support for In app GPS via Microfit app, Raise to wake feature, Do not disturb mode, Find my phone, PAI (Personal activity intelligence), sedentary reminder, sleep monitor, step counter and menstrual cycle tracker.

Ace Ultra has instant voice assistants that lets you call, access google with just giving that command to your smartwatch. It has multiple language support including English and Hindi. It is IP67 water-resistant and can take splashes of water. You can access your phone notifications directly from your wrist. It has 100+ cloud-based customisable watch faces.