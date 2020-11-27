Garmin Forerunner 745 GPS smartwatch launched in India

The Forerunner 745 supports essential performance monitoring tools like VO2 max, training load, training status, and aerobic and anaerobic training effects.

Advertisement

Garmin India has today launched the all new Forerunner 745, an advanced GPS smartwatch built for runners and triathletes looking for detailed training data, on-device workouts smartwatch features and more.



The all new Forerunner 745 comes at Rs 52,990 and is available in colours: Whitestone, Magma Red, Neo Tropic and Black. The watch is available online at Amazon.in, Paytm Mall, Tata CLiQ, Flipkart, Myntra and company's website and offline at All Garmin brand stores, Lifestyle, Kolozilla Sports, Wheels Sports, Matermind Bicycle, Bums of the saddle, Cyclofit, Pro Bikers.



The smartwatch monitor stats and analyzes data to help users in achieving their goals. The users can train with dozens of built-in activity profiles, including triathlon, pool swimming, track running and more. Further, avoiding any distractions and bringing more convenience, athletes can now round out their training routines and can seamlessly switch between activities with the press of a button during a race or brick workout.





The Forerunner 745 supports essential performance monitoring tools like VO2 max, training load, training status, and aerobic and anaerobic training effects. Additionally, users will now also receive on-device running and cycling daily workout suggestions based on their current training load and VO2 max. Runners can also view all six running metrics – including cadence, stride length, and more – right on the watch.



The Forerunner 745 also features advanced dynamics to help with cycling and swim training. While on a bike, it will track data such as left/right balance, time seated and standing, platform center offset and power phase.



During a swim, the Forerunner 745 will track distance, stroke, pace, personal records and more. Based on the difficulty of a workout, the improved recovery time feature will let athletes know how long to rest before a hard training session. It also accounts for other factors that impact recovery including all-day stress, sleep and daily activities, and will adjust the recovery time on the watch, making it easier than ever for athletes to get the most out of their workouts.



The smartwatch lets users sync indoor and outdoor workouts automatically from Garmin Connect or other training apps, including TrainingPeaks® and TrainerRoad, right to the watch. What’s more, the Forerunner 745 is compatible with Garmin Coach, free training plans that adapt based on a runner’s goals and performance. Garmin users can train for a 5K, 10K or half-marathon with the help of three running coaches – Jeff Galloway, Greg McMillan and Amy Parkerson-Mitchell to guide and motivate them.



Before heading out for a run or ride, athletes can plan and download routes using the course creator in Garmin Connect, which uses Trendline popularity routing to provide the best road, trail or mountain routes that are aggregated from those most travelled by fellow runners and cyclists.



The watch stores up to 500 songs and lets users sync playlists from select preloaded music streaming services3 such as Spotify®, Amazon Music or transfer music from a computer.



Forerunner 745 features tools to track an athlete’s well-being. A wrist-based Pulse Ox sensor4 will help provide a clearer picture of how athletes are sleeping and adjusting to altitude acclimation while the Body Battery energy monitor lets athletes track their energy levels to find the best times for activity and rest. Additionally, the menstrual cycle tracking feature helps women adjust their training to maximize improvement potential and plan for upcoming races based on where they are in their cycle.



The Forerunner 745 features up to 1 week of battery life in smartwatch mode, up to 16 hours in GPS mode and up to 6 hours in GPS mode with music.



Commenting on the launch of Forerunner 745, Ali Rizvi, Director, Garmin India said, “We at Garmin thrive to deliver the product which enhances our user’s experience with its data accuracy, quality, and world-class technology. The all-new Forerunner 745 is developed by Garmin’s R&D team understanding the actual need of all the athletes which keeps them away from all the distractions and supports with the detailed performance metrics. Along with its features, the smartwatch will also support the athletes with personalized run and cycling workout suggestions and guidance from Garmin coach which will further help in making improvements in their workout schedule and make their training more robust”