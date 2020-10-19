Advertisement

Gaming making big waves in India, Fantasy sports and Rummy leading the pack

By: The Mobile Indian network, Last updated : October 19, 2020 7:48 pm

Latest News

In India, 75% of the population is under the age of 45, and 60% of India's online gamers are aged between 18-24. So, as we advance, India has the potential to become the number one online gaming market in the world.
Advertisement

Online Gaming is steadily gaining a strong foothold in the Indian Market. It is expected to be valued at $3,750 million by 2024.

 

 Maple Capital Advisors sometime back released a report titled 'Gaming – India Story,' and it said, "Gaming Industry is expected to grow 41 percent in India. Primarily due to the growth of digital infrastructure and a substantial rise in quality and engaging gaming content."

Advertisement

 

Currently, in India, we have around 400 gaming start-ups and few more established players like Junglee Rummy in Online gaming space. So if we talk about the online Gaming, as per the report, online Gaming can be divided into Real Money Games, casual games and e-sports.

 

 mobile gaming

 

As per different market reports, online Gaming has projected user base of more than 628 million gamers. Which consists of gamers of all ages, game developers and designers, investors and marketers all working together to take Gaming to the next level. The major uptake in revenue terms is being witnessed in Fantasy sports, which we will talk about in the latter part of the article,  and skill-based games like Rummy.

 

 So what could be the reasons that are propelling the growth of Gaming in the segment in the country? 

 

First and foremost, In India, 75% of the population is under the age of 45, and 60% of India's online gamers are aged between 18-24. So, as we advance, India has the potential to become the number one online gaming market in the world.

 

 Secondly, with over 560 million internet users, India, in number two, after China when it comes to sheer numbers. If we divide the male-female ratio, it is 67% males and 33 % females.  Gaming is no more associated with consoles. Now smartphones are the primary device for enjoying the game. Add to it. Smartphones have become affordable, data connectivity has improved and portability makes it possible to play gamers as per the users wish.

 

 Another interesting trend that is being witnessed is revenues from Gaming on mobiles devices is relatively higher than that of consoles. As a result, major game developers are focussing more, creating games for mobiles users and keeping trying to improve their user experience. 

 

Both Google Play Store and Apple Store are seeing a surge in downloads of gaming apps. As a matter of fact, games are the most downloaded apps in different app stores. A gamer just needs a decent smartphone combined with a stable internet connection and of course skills, to enjoy these games. Games like Rummy, Garena free fire and Ludo continue to attract an audience through various app stores and that too in good numbers.

 

gaming

 

 Some of the companies in online Gaming like have even guide like How to play Rummy, so that first gamers have to step by step guide as well. Off late, gamer developers are also trying to capitalize on the gamers who want localized content and that too in multiple languages (Gujarati, Bangla, Marathi and so on) and themes acclimatized to the tastes of the local gaming audience. The gaming companies have started holding special games around popular Indian festivals, such as Holi, Diwali and Eid. 

 

 Online fantasy sports gaming is another segment of Online Gaming which is becoming very popular, especially with IPL underway. It is a skill-based online game where players have to create their team which comprises of real-life players from upcoming matches.

 

 The E-sports scene is also expected to see a boom in India, especially with operators like Airtel and Jio venturing into space with e-tournaments. As per the eSports Federation of India, there are phenomenal 264 million Indian gamers, and competition prize money is increasing annually.

 

The growth of digital payment is also having a positive impact on Gaming. Now gamers can avail payment options as BHIM, Google pay or Paytm to do in-app purchases to move to the next level.

 

In 2019, India had a little over 500 million smartphone users who downloaded 5.6 billion mobile game apps. Highest in the world. Fast forward to 2020, a year which everyone would like to forget, time Indians spent on online Gaming grew by 44% in mid-May from around 11% in mid-March. Isn’t that astounding. Hopefully, as and when 5G is launched in India apart from education, health and security Gaming segment is expected to see significant uptake.

 

 

 

 

 

Vi announces data rollover for unlimited prepaid plans starting at Rs 249

1.75 lakh LG G8X smartphones sold in less than 12 hours on Flipkart during Big Billion Days sale

HTC Desire 20+ announced with 48MP quad-camera, 5,000mAh battery

Samsung introduces e-catalogue for its products

Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition launched in India for Rs 23,990

Reliance Jio hikes price of Rs 222 Disney+ Hotstar VIP pack

Latest News from

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Sony announces PS5 Indian price, availbility expected in Nov

FIFA 21 + DUALSHOCK4 controller bundle arrives for PS4

5 Reasons That make The iOS 14 Update A Must Have

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Top 5 Controversies with OnePlus

Top 5 Controversies with OnePlus

Top 5 Indian OTT Platforms

Top 5 Indian OTT Platforms

Top 5 mobile deals to watchout for during Flipkart Big Billion Days

Top 5 mobile deals to watchout for during Flipkart Big Billion Days

Top 5 new features in Truecaller

Top 5 new features in Truecaller

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Jio 5G smartphone to cost Rs 2500, Jio RS222 pack revised, Xiaomi and Twitter controversy, Paytm Credit Card

Jio 5G smartphone to cost Rs 2500, Jio RS222 pack revised, Xiaomi and Twitter controversy, Paytm Credit Card
Micromax In - Desh Bhakti or Marketing?

Micromax In - Desh Bhakti or Marketing?
Exclusive: Micromax in Series Details

Exclusive: Micromax in Series Details
Paytm charger 2% for toping wallet using credit card, HBO to leave India, Mi 10T

Paytm charger 2% for toping wallet using credit card, HBO to leave India, Mi 10T
Xiaomi buying Honor?, OnePlus 8T Pro will come, Jio Smart Meter

Xiaomi buying Honor?, OnePlus 8T Pro will come, Jio Smart Meter
Google Pixel 4a first impression

Google Pixel 4a first impression

Latest Picture Story

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Top 10 new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in October 2020

Top cheapest postpaid plans from Jio, Airtel and Vi

Top 10 weird gadgets

Top 10 Cheapest Earphones to Enjoy IPL 2020 on Mobiles

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies