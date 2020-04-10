Galaxy S9 gets a new software update: What's new?

The phone yesterday received it’s April 2020 update which brought security patch and some new improvements and features

Samsung S line up of phones has always represented the best the company can offer. Every new phone in the ‘S’ line up has something new to offer. Two years ago, Samsung launched the S9 and the S9+. The S series for the first time had a dual-camera setup. The phone also brought the iconic variable aperture on a smartphone. All of these and more made S9 one of the best phones of its time.

The S9 has continued to receive OTA updates from Samsung. In February of this year, it began receiving the Android 10 update. The phone receives monthly security updates from the company. The phone yesterday received it’s April 2020 update which brought security patch fixes for 14 critical vulnerabilities in the Android operating system, along with a bunch of high and moderate-risk vulnerabilities. The patch also brings fixes for 34 Samsung Vulnerabilities and Exposures (SVE) items, which are vulnerabilities that only affect Samsung’s software. One of this critical SVE allowed arbitrary code execution through multiple vulnerabilities related to fingerprint recognition, while another could allow unauthorized access to Secure Folder apps.

But security update was not all that the update brought. The update according to the changelog enhances security for Samsung accounts. The update also improves compatibility of the S9 and S9+ with the Camera Controller app for the Galaxy Watch. The camera controller app lets you control the camera on your Galaxy phone right from your Samsung smartwatch. The update also brings stability for f the Messages, Contacts, Gallery, and Camera apps.