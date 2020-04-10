  • 17:49 Apr 10, 2020

Advertisement

Galaxy S9 gets a new software update: What's new?

By: Ayush Mahapatra, The Mobile Indian, Kolkata Last updated : April 10, 2020 4:04 pm

Latest News

The phone yesterday received it’s April 2020 update which brought security patch and some new improvements and features
Advertisement

Samsung S line up of phones has always represented the best the company can offer. Every new phone in the ‘S’ line up has something new to offer. Two years ago, Samsung launched the S9 and the S9+. The S series for the first time had a dual-camera setup. The phone also brought the iconic variable aperture on a smartphone. All of these and more made S9 one of the best phones of its time.

 

The S9 has continued to receive OTA updates from Samsung. In February of this year, it began receiving the Android 10 update. The phone receives monthly security updates from the company. The phone yesterday received it’s April 2020 update which brought security patch fixes for 14 critical vulnerabilities in the Android operating system, along with a bunch of high and moderate-risk vulnerabilities. The patch also brings fixes for 34 Samsung Vulnerabilities and Exposures (SVE) items, which are vulnerabilities that only affect Samsung’s software. One of this critical SVE allowed arbitrary code execution through multiple vulnerabilities related to fingerprint recognition, while another could allow unauthorized access to Secure Folder apps.

Advertisement

 

But security update was not all that the update brought. The update according to the changelog enhances security for Samsung accounts. The update also improves compatibility of the S9 and S9+ with the Camera Controller app for the Galaxy Watch. The camera controller app lets you control the camera on your Galaxy phone right from your Samsung smartwatch. The update also brings stability for f the Messages, Contacts, Gallery, and Camera apps.

 

Samsung Galaxy A10 and Galaxy A20e receive Android 10 update with One UI 2.0

Samsung Galaxy A21 goes official with 4000mAh battery, quad rear cameras

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G and Galaxy A71 5G announced with quad rear cameras, 4500mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A41 enters global market with 48MP triple rear cameras

Samsung Galaxy J6 receives Android 10 update

Samsung Galaxy M10, M10s and M20 discontinued in India

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

Tags: Samsung S9 Update

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Honor Play 4T and 4T Pro launched with 4000mAh battery

192 megapixels smartphone camera in the making

OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 price leaked ahead of launch on April 14

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

How to Use Zoom App?

How to Use Zoom App?
Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans

Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans
Whatsapp update limit of forward messages

Whatsapp update limit of forward messages
Indian Govt Fights back Coronavirus via Apps

Indian Govt Fights back Coronavirus via Apps
What is the upload internet speed provided by Jio Fiber?

What is the upload internet speed provided by Jio Fiber?
Samsung Wall : What's Special about It?

Samsung Wall : What's Special about It?

Latest Picture Story

Top 5 upcoming Electric Bikes

Top 10 Electric Bikes

Top 10 BSNL prepaid plans

Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans

Top 10 myths about Coronavirus pandemic!

Top 10 things you can buy on Amazon during Coronavirus lockdown

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies