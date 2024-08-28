FunTouch OS 15 Based on Android 15 Preview Program Begins for Vivo X100 Pro in India: How to Sign Up?

Back in May, Vivo announced the Android 15 Beta developer program for the iQOO 12 and the Vivo X100. Now, the brand has announced the Android 15-based FunTouch OS 15 Preview program for the Vivo X100 Pro in India. Some users suggest that the same has also been announced for iQOO 12.

The announcement of the beginning of the program was announced by FunTouch OS’ and Vivo India’s official X accounts, where it states “Vivo presents an exclusive #FuntouchOS15 based on #Android15Preview Program for X100 Pro users.” The update will release on 4th September for those who register for the closed beta program. Registrations for the program have begun today, August 28, and will end on September 3.

Moreover, only 500 users can try this exclusive update. To enroll, head over to Settings, then System Update, tap on the Settings icon (in the top-right corner) and then click on Trial version. Once the registration screen appears, tap on “Sign up now” and enter the required details.

While Vivo says that the FunTouch OS 15 preview program is only available for Vivo X100 Pro users, those who have iQOO 12 have also been posting screenshots that they have signed up for the program. Any which ways, the FunToucn OS 15 update based on Android 15 is expected to bring a bunch of new features along with UI updates and optimisations. We’ll get to know more about it once the update officially launches.

As for the Android 15 update by Google, the brand has confirmed that it will be rolling out the stable update for its Pixel devices sometime in October. A report suggests that the release of stable Android 15 update is seemingly being delayed to improve its stability. Google also didn’t launch Pixel 9 series with Android 15, likely due to the same reason.