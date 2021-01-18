Advertisement

FLiX by Beetel launches S1 Smartwatch with 24/7 body temperature and heart rate monitor

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : January 18, 2021 3:56 pm

Latest News

Flix by Beetel has launched a new smartwatch called 'Flix S1', marking its entry into the smartwatch segment
Advertisement

FLiX, powered by Beetel, an Indian Smart Accessories brand, today, announced its foray into the Smart Wearables category with a range of smartwatches. The first in the category ‘S1 Smartwatch’ measures real-time body temperature & heart rate, helping in safety and well-being of the consumers. The smartwatch is priced at Rs 2499.

 

The product will be available on Amazon India along with retail stores and leading retail chains such as Sangeeta in India. The Smartwatch comes with the industry's first 400 days of warranty.  

 

Flix S1

Advertisement

 

The Smartwatch tracks sleep, its pattern and daily activity (multi-sports mode) such as steps, outdoor exercise, sedentary reminder and more. The Smartwatch also allows users to check for notification for calls, texts or any calendar events directly from the watch, without the need of the phone. 

 

The Flix S1 features a 1.4 inches QVGA high-resolution display and comes with IP68 water resistance safeguarding the user from splashes or rain. It has a long battery life, that can last upto 7-10 days on a single charge. 

 

The wearable device can be connected to a smartphone using Bluetooth version 5.0. One of the noteworthy features includes 'Find your phone', which helps in tracking the phone right from the watch through the HitFit Pro app. The Hitfit Pro mobile app is available on both iOS and Android, helping user real time feedback and insightful result analysis.  

Flix by Beetel launches its range of Wall Chargers and USB cables in India

Flix by Beetel launches 3 new power banks with 10,000mAh capacity

Beetel launches touch screen phone for Rs 5,499

Tablet Review: Beetel Magiq Glide

Beetel brings new tablet 'Magiq Glide' for Rs 11,999

Beetel replaces Magiq Tablet with stripped down Magiq II

Latest News from Beetel

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Realme announces 'RealPublic' sale from 20th to 24th January

TCL announces range of products at CES 2021 including TVs, Smartphones and Tablets

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!

Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series
Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix

Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix
lava Z6 First Impression

lava Z6 First Impression
Report Card 2020: Micromax, Lava, Karbonn

Report Card 2020: Micromax, Lava, Karbonn
Report Card 2020: Vivo

Report Card 2020: Vivo

Latest Picture Story

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies