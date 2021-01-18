FLiX by Beetel launches S1 Smartwatch with 24/7 body temperature and heart rate monitor

Flix by Beetel has launched a new smartwatch called 'Flix S1', marking its entry into the smartwatch segment

FLiX, powered by Beetel, an Indian Smart Accessories brand, today, announced its foray into the Smart Wearables category with a range of smartwatches. The first in the category ‘S1 Smartwatch’ measures real-time body temperature & heart rate, helping in safety and well-being of the consumers. The smartwatch is priced at Rs 2499.

The product will be available on Amazon India along with retail stores and leading retail chains such as Sangeeta in India. The Smartwatch comes with the industry's first 400 days of warranty.

The Smartwatch tracks sleep, its pattern and daily activity (multi-sports mode) such as steps, outdoor exercise, sedentary reminder and more. The Smartwatch also allows users to check for notification for calls, texts or any calendar events directly from the watch, without the need of the phone.

The Flix S1 features a 1.4 inches QVGA high-resolution display and comes with IP68 water resistance safeguarding the user from splashes or rain. It has a long battery life, that can last upto 7-10 days on a single charge.

The wearable device can be connected to a smartphone using Bluetooth version 5.0. One of the noteworthy features includes 'Find your phone', which helps in tracking the phone right from the watch through the HitFit Pro app. The Hitfit Pro mobile app is available on both iOS and Android, helping user real time feedback and insightful result analysis.