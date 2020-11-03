Flix by Beetel launches 3 new power banks with 10,000mAh capacity

Flix by Beetel has launched 3 new power banks, namely Flix Marathon 10K Slim, Flix Decathon 10K Slim and Flix Decathon 10K Pocket.

Ahead of the festive season, Flix by Beetel, a Made in India, smart accessories brand, announces its first line up of 10,000mAh Power Banks in India. Among the Power Bank series, the brand has launched three new models, the Flix Marathon 10K Slim, Flix Decathon 10K Slim and Flix Decathon 10K Pocket.

The power banks come with fast charging technology and Type C charging. The products shall be available in both online and offline stores and comes with industry first 400 days warranty.

These power banks come with multiple layers of advanced circuit protection, protecting it from overheating, short circuits and more.

The power banks are equipped with a 10000mAh battery capacity. According to the company, the power banks are engineered with high density lithium polymer batteries, and fast charging technology with 10W(Decathon 10K Slim) and 12W output(Marathon 10K Slim and Decathon 10K Pocket) charges phones quickly.

The Power Banks come with Dual USB ports and Type C ports, and a LED indicator for battery charge-discharge information.