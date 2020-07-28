Advertisement

Flipkart Quick hyperlocal 90-minute delivery service launched in Bengaluru

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : July 28, 2020 2:19 pm

Latest News

Flipkart Quick will provide consumers with a handpicked assortment of more than 2,000 products in the first phase.
Advertisement

Flipkart has today announced the launch of its hyperlocal service - ‘Flipkart Quick’ that will offer customers with a range of over 2,000 products in categories varying from Grocery, Fresh, Dairy, Meat, Mobiles, Electronics Accessories, Stationery Items and Home Accessories. Flipkart Quick will debut in Bengaluru in select locations, including Whitefield, Panathur, HSR Layout, BTM Layout, Banashankari, KR Puram and Indiranagar.

Flipkart Quick will provide consumers with a handpicked assortment of more than 2,000 products in the first phase. Consumers can choose to order in the next 90 minutes or book a 2-hour slot as per their convenience. Customers can place orders anytime of the day, and get their orders delivered between 6am to midnight, starting with a minimum delivery fee Rs 29.

Flipkart Quick is aimed to offer customer experience, riding on wide selection, top-class quality and a new location mapping technology framework. The hyperlocal delivery model aims to tap new consumers by widening the accessibility of products and enabling consumers to order products from Flipkart hubs in their location, ensuring quick delivery.

According to the company, Flipkart Quick would adopt a latitude and longitude approach that would not only narrow down the location to be more precise but would also result in sharper delivery time. Moving away from the traditional model of using a pin-code system to identify the delivery location, which can span across a larger area, Flipkart Quick will use innovative and advanced technology for location mapping. This technology brings more accuracy to the address mapping system, hence avoiding chances of mis-match or re-attempts.

Commenting on the launch, Sandeep Karwa, Vice-President, Flipkart, said, “Hyperlocal capabilities can be described simply as building connections between locally available products and consumers in a particular area. This is a great model for India as households of all sizes are already used to their neighbourhood Kirana stores. In fact, Indian families are so comfortable with what we call the ‘hyperlocal context’, that there is a tendency to develop deep, familial ties with vendors, shopkeepers and service providers - now with the convenience of e-commerce. While we start with our dark store (no-walkin) model, wherein we enable sellers to store inventory close to the consumer;  this model has the potential of encouraging local entrepreneurship and enabling new business strategies and partnerships. Today, with Flipkart Quick - our Hyperlocal capability, we have the potential to bring together the whole network of neighbourhood Kirana stores onto our platform with just a click.”

Flipkart introduces new feature to its refurbished goods platform 2GUD

Flipkart introduces three new languages on its platform

Flipkart, Amazon to start selling mobile & laptops in India from 20 April

Flipkart partners with Spencer for doorstep delivery in Hyderabad

Flipkart introduces Falkon Aerbook laptop under MarQ branding in India

Flipkart MarQ TurboStream streaming stick launched in India

Latest News from Flipkart

You might like this

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Telegram new update brings Profile Videos, Group Stats, 2GB file sharing and more

WhatsApp upcoming multiple device feature to be known as Linked Devices

Facebook rolls out Live broadcast feature to Messenger Rooms

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 interesting facts about Asus ROG Series

Top 5 interesting facts about Asus ROG Series

Top 5 Alternatives for Realme 6i

Top 5 Alternatives for Realme 6i

Top 5 things to consider while buying laptop less than ₹ 25,000

Top 5 things to consider while buying laptop less than ₹ 25,000

Top 5 Laptops having Intel i9 processor

Top 5 Laptops having Intel i9 processor

Top 5 alternatives of Samsung Galaxy M01s

Top 5 alternatives of Samsung Galaxy M01s

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Micromax Price range, Qualcomm 5.0, Flipkart Quick

Micromax Price range, Qualcomm 5.0, Flipkart Quick
Micromax new update, Pubg in trouble, Xiaomi apps under review

Micromax new update, Pubg in trouble, Xiaomi apps under review
Top upcoming smartphones in India: August 2020

Top upcoming smartphones in India: August 2020
Is India Ready for Gaming Smartphones? Apple iPhone 11 to be made in India: Price Drop?

Is India Ready for Gaming Smartphones? Apple iPhone 11 to be made in India: Price Drop?
Asus Max Pro and Rog Phone 2, Airtel free data, Amazefit, Realme 6i, Apple iPhone 11 made in India

Asus Max Pro and Rog Phone 2, Airtel free data, Amazefit, Realme 6i, Apple iPhone 11 made in India
Asus Rog Phone 2 discontinued! Is Asus Max Pro and Max series still Alive?

Asus Rog Phone 2 discontinued! Is Asus Max Pro and Max series still Alive?

Latest Picture Story

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies