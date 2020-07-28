Flipkart Quick hyperlocal 90-minute delivery service launched in Bengaluru

Flipkart Quick will provide consumers with a handpicked assortment of more than 2,000 products in the first phase.

Flipkart has today announced the launch of its hyperlocal service - ‘Flipkart Quick’ that will offer customers with a range of over 2,000 products in categories varying from Grocery, Fresh, Dairy, Meat, Mobiles, Electronics Accessories, Stationery Items and Home Accessories. Flipkart Quick will debut in Bengaluru in select locations, including Whitefield, Panathur, HSR Layout, BTM Layout, Banashankari, KR Puram and Indiranagar.



Flipkart Quick will provide consumers with a handpicked assortment of more than 2,000 products in the first phase. Consumers can choose to order in the next 90 minutes or book a 2-hour slot as per their convenience. Customers can place orders anytime of the day, and get their orders delivered between 6am to midnight, starting with a minimum delivery fee Rs 29.



Flipkart Quick is aimed to offer customer experience, riding on wide selection, top-class quality and a new location mapping technology framework. The hyperlocal delivery model aims to tap new consumers by widening the accessibility of products and enabling consumers to order products from Flipkart hubs in their location, ensuring quick delivery.



According to the company, Flipkart Quick would adopt a latitude and longitude approach that would not only narrow down the location to be more precise but would also result in sharper delivery time. Moving away from the traditional model of using a pin-code system to identify the delivery location, which can span across a larger area, Flipkart Quick will use innovative and advanced technology for location mapping. This technology brings more accuracy to the address mapping system, hence avoiding chances of mis-match or re-attempts.



Commenting on the launch, Sandeep Karwa, Vice-President, Flipkart, said, “Hyperlocal capabilities can be described simply as building connections between locally available products and consumers in a particular area. This is a great model for India as households of all sizes are already used to their neighbourhood Kirana stores. In fact, Indian families are so comfortable with what we call the ‘hyperlocal context’, that there is a tendency to develop deep, familial ties with vendors, shopkeepers and service providers - now with the convenience of e-commerce. While we start with our dark store (no-walkin) model, wherein we enable sellers to store inventory close to the consumer; this model has the potential of encouraging local entrepreneurship and enabling new business strategies and partnerships. Today, with Flipkart Quick - our Hyperlocal capability, we have the potential to bring together the whole network of neighbourhood Kirana stores onto our platform with just a click.”