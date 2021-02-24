Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale: Discounts on Poco X3, Poco C3, Poco M2, Poco M2 Pro

Poco fans and users can avail no cost EMI, instant cashbacks on Poco smartphones till 27th February, exclusively on Flipkart.

Poco has today announced exciting offers on its range of products across mid-range and entry-level segments, ahead of Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale. With sales starting on 23rd February at 11:59 PM, Poco fans and users can avail no cost EMI, instant cashbacks on Poco smartphones till 27th February, exclusively on Flipkart.



During the Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale, Poco X3, with RealityFlow 120Hz display, will be available at a starting price of Rs 15,499. Poco X3 (6/64) will be priced at Rs 15,499, Poco X3 (6/128) will be priced at Rs 16,499 and Poco X3 (8/128) will be priced at Rs 18,499.



Poco C3 will be available, starting Rs 6999. Poco C3 (3/32) will be available for Rs 6,999 and Poco C3 (4/64) will be available for Rs 7,999.



Poco M2 with a Full HD+ display and Poco M2 Pro with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and 33W fast charging will be available from Rs 9999 and Rs 11999 respectively. ICICI bank members can avail additional 10% discount.



Poco M2 (6/64) will be available for Rs 9,999 and Poco M2 (6/128) will be available at Rs 10999. Poco M2 Pro (4/64) will be available for Rs 11,999, Poco M2 Pro (6/64) will be available for Rs 12,99 and Poco M2 Pro (6/128) will be available for Rs 14,999.



Poco M3 will also be available for purchase on Flipkart for the duration of this sale, with 10% instant discount on ICICI debit and credit cards.