Flipkart introduces Falkon Aerbook laptop under MarQ branding in India

Flipkart has announced the launch of a new laptop under its MarQ series in India. Dubbed as Falkon Aerbook, the thin and light laptop will be available for purchase from the e-commerce platform at a price tag of Rs 39,990.

The laptop will go on sale starting from January 17 in the country. The company has revealed that it will offer door-step warrant support for its latest laptop with 10,000+ pincode average. Coming to the specifications, the Falkon Aerbook is equipped with a 13.3-inch Full HD display with a screen resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels.

The laptop is powered by an 8th generation Intel Core i5 processor along with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. The company has also added a dedicated SSD slot for expandable storage of up to 1TB. The laptop comes with a precision touchpad with multi-touch gesture support.

The laptop runs on Windows 10 operating system and it is backed by a 32 Whr battery that company claims can provide up to 5 hours of battery life. The laptop features a slim profile with just 16.5mm thickness and it is lightweight with 1.26 kg weight.

