Flipkart introduces Falkon Aerbook laptop under MarQ branding in India

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 10, 2020 5:38 pm

The laptop is powered by an 8th generation Intel Core i5 processor along with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage.
Flipkart has announced the launch of a new laptop under its MarQ series in India. Dubbed as Falkon Aerbook, the thin and light laptop will be available for purchase from the e-commerce platform at a price tag of Rs 39,990. 

 

The laptop will go on sale starting from January 17 in the country. The company has revealed that it will offer door-step warrant support for its latest laptop with 10,000+ pincode average. Coming to the specifications, the Falkon Aerbook is equipped with a 13.3-inch Full HD display with a screen resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. 

 

The laptop is powered by an 8th generation Intel Core i5 processor along with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. The company has also added a dedicated SSD slot for expandable storage of up to 1TB. The laptop comes with a precision touchpad with multi-touch gesture support. 

 

The laptop runs on Windows 10 operating system and it is backed by a 32 Whr battery that company claims can provide up to 5 hours of battery life. The laptop features a slim profile with just 16.5mm thickness and it is lightweight with 1.26 kg weight. 

 

Previously, the brand introduced a new streaming stick under its private brand MarQ by Flipkart. Dubbed as MarQ TurboStream, the device comes with a price tag of Rs 3,499 and it is available for purchase from Flipkart. 

 

The company claims that the streaming stick comes with a host of interesting features. The stick can turn a non-Smart TV into a Smart one. The stick comes with a Full HD resolution and it supports up to 60 frames per second. It comes with built-in Chromecast support, meaning that users can cast their mobile phone screens onto the TVs.

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

What is the issue with Ads on Realme Smartphones?

Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?

Did Nokia made an impact in 2019? TMI Report 2019

Was Xiaomi able to counter Realme in 2019? TMI Report Card 2019

Samsung was on launching sphere in this year: TMI Report Card 2019

