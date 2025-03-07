Flipkart Guaranteed Exchange Value Program Announced for Nothing Phone (3a) Series Buyers

Nothing announced the sale of the Nothing Phone (3a) Series on Flipkart earlier this week, where the devices will begin selling from March 11, 2025. Ahead of the sale, Flipkart has announced that customers can avail the benefits of the Flipkart Guaranteed Exchange Value (GEV) program on day one of the sale by upgrading from eligible Android (2020+) and iOS (2018+) devices.

GEV ensures customers receive the best possible trade-in value for their existing smartphones while offering full exchange value without deductions based on device condition, said Flipkart. At the time of purchase, customers can log in to Flipkart to order their Nothing Phone (3a) series. Then follow the steps below:

Enter your delivery address or Pincode

Select ‘Buy with Exchange’ and confirm your device (from the list of models with “No questions asked”)

The assured exchange value is auto applied and you can place your order

Now you’ve successfully placed your order.

Flipkart notes that the offer is valid only on 11 March, Day 1 of the sale. At the time of doorstep delivery, there will be no additional evaluation or deductions. The diagnostics App will verify your device’s brand and model to ensure a smooth exchange. The exchange activity is facilitated at the customer’s doorstep by Flipkart’s delivery person who will run the diagnostics app.

As for the eligible models under the Flipkart Guaranteed Exchange Value program, the offer applies to OnePlus, Samsung, Apple, and Nothing smartphone device exchanges. Android models launched in or after 2021 and Apple models launched in or after 2019 will be accepted.

The Phone (3a) starts at Rs 24,999 and the Phone (3a) Pro starts at Rs 29,999. Users can avail of a bank discount worth Rs 2,000 with select bank cards on all variants of both devices.