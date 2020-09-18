Flipkart Big Savings Day Sale 2020: Top Laptop and Earphone Offers

With Flipkart Big Savings Day Sale 2020, the online shopping site is offering great discounts at laptops and earphones. Here we cover some of the best of them.

With the Flipkart Big Savings Days Sale 2020 that has begun today, we are witnessing some great offers on laptops and earphones that are proving to be a great deal for the end consumers. The Flipkart Big Savings Day Sale will end on 20th September. Here we are listing some of the best of those deals.

Laptops

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i core i7 10th Gen

This is one of the best gaming laptops in the market you can get right now. Not only for gaming, but even in day-to-day performance it will perform like a beast. The laptop is currently priced at Rs 78,990, whereas its original price is Rs 1,15,390.

The Laptop comes with 8GB of RAM which is expandable upto 16GB. It comes with Nvidia Geforce GTX 1650 graphics for your gaming needs. It has a 15.6-inch Full HD LED backlit display with 60Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the intel core i7 10th gen processor. It has SSD capacity of 256GB and HDD capacity of 1TB. It is backed by a 45WHr battery, has dual speakers, and runs on Windows 10 Home.

Acer Aspire 7 Ryzen 7 Quad Core

This one is also a gaming laptop and is priced at Rs 57,990 currently, whereas its original price is Rs 84,599.

The Acer Aspire 7 gaming laptop is packed with a powerful 4 GB GDDR6 NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1650 GPU and an AMD Ryzen 7 quad-core processor, along with 8 GB of DDR4 RAM (expandable up to 32 GB). It has a 15.6-inch Full HD display. It has 512GB of SSD capacity.

Asus ROG Strix G15 Core i5 10th Gen

This laptop by Asus is currently priced at Rs 84,990 with an original price of Rs 1,07,990.

The laptop has a 15.6 inch Full HD LED Backlit Anti-glare IPS-Level 144Hz Display and has NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GPU for your gaming needs.

It is powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10300H CPU paired with 8 GB of DDR4-2933 MHz RAM. It has SSD capacity of 1TB and has expandable memory support of upto 32GB.

Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 Ryzen 5 Hexa Core

Another Lenovo laptop is being offered at a great price. Where its original price is Rs 1,00,690, the device is now being offered at a price of Rs 69,990.

The laptop has NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1650 Ti for Desktop Level Performance with 4GB graphics memory. It has a 15.6 inch Full HD LED Backlit Anti-glare IPS Display with 60 Hz Refresh Rate. The laptop doesn't come with an optical drive so it remains light to hold. There's 8GB of RAM which is expandable upto 16GB and 256GB of SSD storage capacity and 1TB of HDD storage. It is powered by AMD Ryzen 5 Hexa Core processor.

The laptop is built-in dual speakers and runs on Windows 10 Home. It is backed by a 45Whr battery with upto 6.7 hours of battery backup.

MSI GF65 Thin Core i5 9th Gen

This MSI Laptop has an original price of Rs 99,990 but currently is being offered at Rs 89,990.

It features NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1660 Ti with 6GB of graphics memory. It comes with a 15.6 inch Full HD LED Backlit Anti-glare IPS Thin Bezel Display with 144 Hz Refresh Rate. The laptop is powered by the intel core i9 5th gen processor paired with 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of SSD capacity.

It is backed by a 51Whr battery and runs on Windows 10 Home. It also has Dual Speakers with Hi-Res Audio.

Earphones

Boult Audio ProBassCurvePro Bluetooth Headset

These Bluetooth earphones from Boult are currently selling at a discount of 72% which makes it a steal deal. It is currently selling for Rs 1,399 whereas its original price was Rs 4,999.

The earphones come with 16 hours of battery life and feature Bluetooth 5.0.

Noise Shots Groove Truly Wireless Bluetooth Headset

These TWS earphones from Noise are now selling at a price of Rs 2,799 whereas there original price is Rs 4,999.

The earphones come with 15 hours of battery backup, have in-built mic and feature Bluetooth 5.0. These earphones are IPx5 Water Resistant and have a wireless range of 10 meters.

realme Buds Wireless Bluetooth Headset

These wireless earphones by RealMe are now selling at Rs 1,599 whereas their original price is Rs 2

1,999.

They come with 12 hours of battery backup with Bluetooth 5.0, are sweat proof, and have built-in magnets with auto on and off feature.

BoAt basshead 242 wired earphones

These wired earphones which sell for Rs 1,490, are now selling at a discounted price of Rs 499.

They have a sturdy cable, and are IPX4 rated which makes it Sweat and Water resistant.

JBL C150SI Wired Headset

These wired earphones which sell for Rs 1,399, are now being sold at a discounted price of Rs 749.

These earphones also have a built-in mic, and feature quick access to Google Assistant / Siri and also have JBL Signature Sound.