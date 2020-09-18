Flipkart Big Savings Day Sale 2020: Top Mobile Offers

The Flipkart Big Savings Day Sale is live and is providing us with some jaw dropping offers on mobile phones. Here are 10 of them.

With the Flipkart Big Savings Days Sale 2020 that has begun today, we are witnessing some great offers on mobile phones that are proving to be a great deal for the end consumers. The Big Savings Days will end on 20th September. Here we are listing some of the best of them.

RealMe 6

The RealMe 6 which was launched last year by RealMe but still stands strong amongst its competitors, is now priced at Rs 16,999 for 128GB variant, whereas it earlier cost Rs 17,999. And for the 64GB Variant, it now costs Rs 14,999 which earlier cost Rs 17,999.

Realme 6 has a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. It has a quad-camera setup, which comes with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel portrait lens and 2-megapixel macro shooter. The front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G90T processor. It runs on Android 10 with the company’s own Realme UI running on top of it and is loaded with a 4300mAh battery with 30W flash charge support.

Poco X2

The Poco X2 is now costing Rs 17,499 (64GB) whereas it earlier cost Rs 18,999. The 128GB variant now costs Rs 18,499 which earlier cost Rs 19,999 and the 256GB Variant is now selling for Rs 21,499, earlier cost Rs 22,999.

The Poco X2 features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with 2400 x 1080 pixel resolutions, 120Hz refresh rate along with HDR 10 and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor along with Hi-Res audio support. In terms of battery, the Poco X2 is loaded with a 4500mAh battery with 27W fast charging support. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G with 8GB of RAM.

In terms of cameras, the smartphone will be loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary Sony IMX686 lens with f/1.89 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with a 120-degree field of view, f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor and 2-megapixel macro lens. For the front, it has a dual-selfie camera, a 20-megapixel primary lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor.

iPhone SE 2020

The 2nd Gen Apple iPhone SE now starts at Rs 35,999 for 64GB variant which earlier cost Rs 42,500. The 128GB variant is selling for Rs 41,999 whose earlier cost was Rs 47,800. And the 256GB variant is now selling for Rs 51,999, earlier cost Rs 58,300.

Apple iPhone SE 2020 features 4.7-inch HD IPS LCD display with 1334 x 750 pixels resolution, 625 nits brightness, 326 ppi display and HDR 10. The iPhone SE has a Touch ID fingerprint sensor below the display. There’s no Face ID on the smartphone. Under the hood, there is hexa-core A13 Bionic 64-bit processor which also powers the latest iPhone 11 series.

The phone is equipped with a single 12-megapixel camera sensor with f/1.8 aperture and LED True Tone flash with Slow Sync. The sensor also has Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) support and it is capable of shooting 4K videos at 24 fps, 30 fps and 60 fps. For the front, there is a 7-megapixel selfie sensor with 1080p HD video recording.

The iPhone SE 2020 features an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance. The phone runs on iOS 13 out-of-the-box. The phone also has wireless charging support.

Poco M2 Pro

The Poco M2 Pro is also receiving a discount where the 64GB variant now costs Rs 13,999 (earlier Rs 16,999), and the 128GB variant costs Rs 16,999 (earlier Rs 19,999).

The smartphone is backed by a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels along with triple Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor along with Adreno 618 GPU. The Poco M2 Pro is available with up to 6GB of RAM with up to 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot.

The Poco M2 Pro is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel macro sensor and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel in-display selfie shooter. It runs on Android 10 with MIUI 11 and backed by a 4000mAh battery. The Poco M2 Pro comes with 33W fast charging support.

Infinix Hot 9 Pro

The Infinix Hot 9 Pro now costs Rs 10,499 for 64GB variant (Earlier Rs 12,999).

Infinix Hot 9 Pro features a 6.6-inch HD+ punch-hole display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio and 90.5 per cent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the phone is powered by a 2.0 GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 chipset along with IMG GE8320 650MHz GPU. It is backed by 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card slot.

The Infinix Hot 9 Pro features a rear mounted fingerprint sensor and it comes with face unlock as well. It is equipped with a quad-camera setup with Quad LED flash and a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a low light sensor. For the front, the smartphone features an 8-megapixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture and LED flash.

The phone runs on Android 10 with company's own XOS 6.0 on top of it and it is backed by a 5000mAh battery.

iPhone XR

The iPhone XR was launched 2 years ago. It now costs Rs 44,999 for 64GB Variant (earlier Rs 52,500) and Rs 49,999 for 128GB variant (earlier Rs 57,800).

The phone features a 6.10-inch display with a resolution of 828x1792 pixels at a pixel density of 326 pixels per inch (ppi). Apple iPhone XR is powered by the hexa-core Apple A12 Bionic processor paired with 3GB of RAM. The Apple iPhone XR runs iOS 12 (iOS 14 now rolling out) and is backed by a 2942mAh non-removable battery which also supports wireless charging, as well as proprietary fast charging.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the Apple iPhone XR on the rear packs a 12-megapixel camera with an f/1.8 aperture. The rear camera setup has autofocus. It sports a 7-megapixel camera on the front for selfies, with an f/2.2 aperture.

Apple iPhone XR based on iOS 12 and packs 64GB/128GB of inbuilt storage.

Redmi K20 Pro

The phone that got launched last year with flagship specs, now costs Rs 22,999 for 128GB variant (earlier Rs 28,999) and Rs 29,999 for 256GB variant (earlier Rs 31,999).

Redmi K20 Pro comes with a 6.39 inches Samsung's AMOLED Full HD+ display with a resolution of 2280x1080 pixels, 91.9 per cent screen-to-body ratio. It comes equipped with 2.84GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm chipset with Adreno 640 GPU. The phone comes with a three-dimensional cooling system. It runs on the Android 9.0 Pie with Xiaomi's MIUI 10 on top of it (now MIUI 12) and gets its juices from a 4000mAh battery with 27W fast charging support.

For the optics, the K20 Pro smartphone has a triple rear camera setup with a combination of Sony IMX586 48MP primary sensor with Dual LED Flash, f/1.75 aperture, 0.8μm pixel size, 6P lens, an 8MP telephoto lens with 1.12μm pixel size, f/2.4 aperture and a 13MP 1/3″ 124.8° ultra-wide sensor with 1.12μm pixel size, f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the smartphone carries a 20-megapixels pop-up selfie module with a sapphire lens cover that can rise in 0.8 seconds.

Oppo Reno2 F

The Oppo Reno2 F now costs Rs 17,990 for 256GB variant (earlier Rs 19,990) and Rs 21,990 for 128GB variant (earlier Rs 28,990).

Oppo Reno 2F features a 6.53-inch AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels along with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on front and back panel. It is equipped with a MediaTek Helio P70 processor coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

The Oppo Reno 2F is equipped with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel Samsung GM1 sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel mono lens and a 2-megapixel portrait lens. At the front, the smartphone comes with a 16MP rising camera.

The phone is equipped with a 4000mAh battery with VOOC flash charge 3.0 fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy A31

The Samsung Galaxy A31 is also a good option for its current price, which is Rs 19,999 (earlier Rs 23,999).

Samsung Galaxy A31 is loaded with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P65 processor along with Mali-G52 GPU. It is backed by a 4GB of RAM with 64GB of internal storage and 6GB of RAM with 128GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot.

The Samsung Galaxy A31 is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.2 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with 123-degree FoV, a 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture and a 5-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 20-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture.

The Samsung Galaxy A31 features a 5000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

Oppo A9 2020

The Oppo A9 2020 which was earlier retailing for Rs 18,990, is now available for Rs 13,990.

The Oppo A9 has a 6.5-inch HD+ Display and is powered by the Snapdragon 665 processor. It is paired with 128GB of Storage expandable upto 256GB and 4GB of RAM. The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery and has reverse charging support. The device also has stereo speakers.

It has a quad-camera setup which includes 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP. On the front, it has a 16MP camera.